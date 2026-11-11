UK Agency Reports Tanker Incident In Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday it had received information about an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a maritime warning, the agency stated that the report originated from military authorities but offered no additional details about what had happened.
UKMTO said it had not yet established the condition of the crew, whether the vessel had suffered damage or whether the incident had caused any environmental impact.
Details about the tanker’s name, flag, cargo and intended destination were also unavailable.
The agency urged ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz to remain vigilant and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
The announcement followed a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claiming that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine and exploded after taking a route through the strait that Tehran had not approved.
The reported incident comes as maritime tensions remain elevated in the strategic waterway following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iranian officials have repeatedly cautioned commercial vessels against navigating routes that fall outside the corridors designated by Tehran.
Although diplomatic initiatives have taken place and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over navigation rights and maritime security in the strait remain unresolved.
In a maritime warning, the agency stated that the report originated from military authorities but offered no additional details about what had happened.
UKMTO said it had not yet established the condition of the crew, whether the vessel had suffered damage or whether the incident had caused any environmental impact.
Details about the tanker’s name, flag, cargo and intended destination were also unavailable.
The agency urged ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz to remain vigilant and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations continue.
The announcement followed a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claiming that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine and exploded after taking a route through the strait that Tehran had not approved.
The reported incident comes as maritime tensions remain elevated in the strategic waterway following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.
Iranian officials have repeatedly cautioned commercial vessels against navigating routes that fall outside the corridors designated by Tehran.
Although diplomatic initiatives have taken place and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over navigation rights and maritime security in the strait remain unresolved.
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