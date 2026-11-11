Firmtree Relaunches As Forward Deployed Architects And Engineers For The Mid-Market

MENAFN - GetNews)"Forward deployed engineering stops at the enterprise. Firmtree brings it to the mid-market, LLM-agnostic. We deploy on whatever model the client already runs, and we own the outcome, not the subscription."New growth office brings AI implementation to businesses of 50 to 1,000 employees: senior marketing and revenue leaders and forward deployed engineers working inside the business on an LLM-agnostic AI workforce.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - November 11, 2026 - Firmtree, founded in 2017, today relaunched as the growth office for owner-led and mid-size companies that need senior marketing and revenue leadership but can't justify hiring a full team. Firmtree's Forward Deployed Architects and Engineers work inside marketing, sales and operations teams to find where growth stalls between departments and implement AI where it closes the gap.

The launch comes as most companies have adopted AI and few have seen the business change. Developers ship code faster. Marketers produce more content. Sellers send more email. Yet growth still stalls in the same places: in the handoffs between teams, where no single department owns the result.

"Growth doesn't stall inside departments. It stalls between them," said Chris Allen, Founder and CEO of Firmtree. "AI made every task faster, and most businesses still look the same. That's the gap. Large companies will always outspend a growing company on AI. A growing company can't outspend them, but it can out-connect them."

Why forward deployed, and why the mid-market

The largest AI companies learned early that models don't deploy themselves. Their answer is forward deployment: engineers placed inside the customer's business until the technology changes how the work gets done. That offer goes to the enterprise, at enterprise prices, and usually ties the customer to one vendor's model.

"I've run marketing inside the Fortune 500, so I know what forward deployed engineering looks like when the largest AI companies do it for their biggest customers: put engineers inside the business and stay until the work changes," Allen said. "That model stops at the enterprise. A $30 million company gets a license and a webinar. Firmtree's Forward Deployed Architects and Engineers bring that kind of AI implementation to the mid-market, and we're LLM-agnostic. We deploy on whatever model the client already runs, and we own the outcome, not the subscription."

Four places growth gets stuck

Firmtree's approach, laid out in its Close the Gap manifesto at firmtree/manifesto, looks for the problem in four areas:



Market fit: selling the right thing to the right buyer at the right price

Operating system: how the company plans, decides and measures, every week

Culture: whether people, and the AI working beside them, pull in the same direction Execution: whether the handoffs actually happen

How Firmtree works

Every engagement starts with diagnosis, not a package. It begins with the Growth Snapshot, a free public assessment tool at firmtree/snapshot that any leader can use to score where revenue growth is stuck across product, marketing, sales and revenue operations. The Snapshot is followed by a 30-minute review with Firmtree's leadership and, where warranted, a six-week Growth Assessment that interviews a company's strongest people and ends in ranked gaps and a roadmap. From there, Firmtree's Forward Deployed Architects and Engineers lead the engagement that closes the gaps.

"The leaders we talk to aren't short on effort or tools," said Chelsey Allen, Managing Partner of Firmtree. "They're losing ground in the handoffs nobody owns - the lead that waits, the follow-up that slips, the plan that loses to urgent work by March. We find those gaps quickly, and we stay in the work until they're closed. The first step is a short, free Snapshot, and it gives every leader something useful whether or not we work together."

About Firmtree

Firmtree is the growth office you don't have to hire. We find where growth gets stuck between the parts of your business - your market fit, operating system, culture and execution - and close those gaps with you, using our AI products and senior people. Founded in 2017, Firmtree is based in Castle Rock, Colorado, and serves companies across the United States and Canada. Work Smarter. Learn more at firmtree.

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