Western New York Husband-And-Wife Team Turns A Shared Passion Into A National Brand With The Launch Of PEPS

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We weren't searching for a business opportunity. We were simply searching for products we genuinely wanted for ourselves,” said the founders of PEPS.“That frustration inspired us to create what we had been looking for.”"A husband-and-wife team from Derby, New York, has launched PEPS, an independent direct-to-consumer brand built without corporate backing, debuting with a ten-product lineup created for the fitness and training community and the people who take their daily routines seriously.

Derby, New York - November 11, 2026 - Some businesses start with a market study. PEPS started with a husband and wife in Derby, New York, who could not find the products they wanted.

The couple had spent years building structured daily routines around fitness and personal goals. Time and again, they came up against the same problem: the products on the shelf did not reflect what they were looking for. Rather than keep searching, they decided to build a brand themselves.

“We weren't searching for a business opportunity. We were simply searching for products we genuinely wanted for ourselves,” the founders said.“That frustration inspired us to create what we had been looking for.”

What followed was months of research, product evaluation, development and brand building. The founders studied what customers in their community wanted, shaped every product around their own standards and built a brand for a curious, detail-driven audience. The result is PEPS, which has now launched with its first lineup of ten products, available nationwide at GetMyPEPS.

At the heart of the brand is a simple idea, captured in its motto: Beyond the Hype. Back to the Basics. The founders believe that whatever new ideas and trends people bring into their routines, the fundamentals still matter most. PEPS products are designed to sit alongside the routines people already have, rather than replace them, and to welcome newcomers as well as experienced enthusiasts.

“This isn't just another company to us,” the founders said.“It's something we're passionate about, something we've built together as husband and wife, and something we hope will grow alongside this incredible community.”

PEPS is aimed at people who research before they buy, compare notes with others and expect clear, transparent product information. Its audience includes the fitness and training communities, along with anyone who approaches their daily routine with discipline and structure.

The brand's story is also a local one. Founded in Derby, in Western New York, without major corporate backing, PEPS reflects a family's determination to turn a shared passion into a national business. The founders remain closely involved in product development and in talking with customers directly.

Through GetMyPEPS and its social media channels, PEPS plans to share product updates, behind-the-scenes looks at the business and educational content, and to invite customer feedback that will help shape what comes next. The founders say the first ten products are only the beginning, with new products and partnerships part of their long-term plans.

Beyond the Hype. Back to the Basics. The full lineup is available now at .

About Us

PEPS is an independently owned direct-to-consumer brand founded by a husband-and-wife team in Derby, New York. Its ten-product lineup is designed for the fitness and training communities and anyone who takes their daily routine seriously. Its guiding philosophy is Beyond the Hype. Back to the Basics.