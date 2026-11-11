Wadhsons, Leading Denim Supplier In Hong Kong, Launches Company-Wide AI Rollout

MENAFN - GetNews) The denim design and sourcing specialist, founded in 1985, is introducing Tencent's third-party WorkBuddy AI across merchandising, shipping, accounts and packing, with an AI champion in each department and data-access rules set before any confidential buyer, supplier, employee or financial information is uploaded. Staff keep approval authority over payments, financial entries and sensitive decisions.

HONG KONG - November 11, 2026 - Wadhsons Group, a denim supplier in Hong Kong founded in 1985 with offices in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, today said it is moving four core departments onto Tencent's WorkBuddy AI in place of a single-department pilot. The coordinated rollout covers merchandising, shipping, accounts and packing. Wadhsons, known for its in-house denim design department, said the aim is to reduce repetitive administrative work, improve information flow and give teams more time for customer service, problem-solving and business growth.

Adoption is sequenced so governance is in place before any workflow is automated. Each department's most time-consuming tasks are identified first to prioritize practical use cases, and WorkBuddy AI's capabilities and required integrations are validated before any workflow is automated. Every department has an AI champion working from shared templates and agreed practices, backed by staff training and clear guidelines. Data-access rules and approval requirements are set before any confidential buyer, supplier, employee or financial information is uploaded.

"Merchandising, shipping, accounts and packing each lose time to different repetitive tasks, so a single-department pilot would only show part of the picture. Choosing use cases department by department is meant to free our people for customer service, problem-solving and growing the business," said Dhiraj Wadhwani, Development Director of Wadhsons Group.

In merchandising, WorkBuddy AI supports buyer and supplier correspondence, meeting summaries and action-point tracking, and organizes product specifications, order details and development updates. Time-and-action tracking highlights pending approvals, overdue responses and potential delivery risks. In shipping, the platform supports preparation and checking of shipping documents, with staff verifying all final details, and consolidates shipment updates, booking information and delivery schedules into clear summaries. It drafts routine communications with factories, forwarders and customers and flags missing information earlier to reduce last-minute coordination.

Accounts staff use WorkBuddy AI to extract and organize invoice, payment and expense information, support reconciliation preparation and flag discrepancies for review, and to streamline payment follow-ups, receivables summaries and routine financial reporting. Packing teams use the platform to prepare and review packing lists, carton breakdowns and buyer-specific packing instructions, cross-check quantities, sizes, colors and carton details against approved order information, and generate checklists summarizing labeling, barcode and shipping-mark requirements.

"Human approval stays on every financial entry, payment and sensitive decision, and staff in every department remain responsible for reviewing anything WorkBuddy AI produces. Buyers and suppliers depend on the accuracy of every shipping document, packing list and invoice," said Dhiraj Wadhwani, Development Director of Wadhsons Group.

Wadhsons will track adoption, time saved, turnaround times and error rates to refine workflows as the rollout continues. WorkBuddy AI is a third-party platform developed by Tencent, which Wadhsons is deploying and governing internally.

About Wadhsons Group

Wadhsons Group is a denim supplier in Hong Kong that began in general trading from China to the West and now manages supply chains for brands and retailers worldwide. Its in-house design department leads product development and sampling, supported by fabric and material sourcing from trusted mills, quality control and manufacturing management at vetted partner factories. Beyond denim, the company supplies knitwear and woven apparel in cotton, linen, synthetic and blended fabrics, with a focus on premium quality at reasonable prices and digitalization and data-driven insights across its supply chain.