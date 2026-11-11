A Public Appeal From The Owner Of A Siberian Husky Pack: Please Help Bring My Dogs Home

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - Victor Quinteros Marquina, Editor-in-Chief of VICTOR Magazine and director of the Siberian Husky CAMP of America, is asking anyone now caring for one of his Siberian Huskies to contact him.

Mr. Quinteros Marquina is challenging the September 16, 2022 forfeiture order in court at Richmond County, Staten Island. He says hospital records from Staten Island University Hospital show he was medically incapacitated during the period the ASPCA cited in its 2022 allegations of neglect, and that those records contradict the ASPCA's account. His appeal is pending in the Second Circuit (No. 26-24), with a related action in New York Supreme Court (Index No. 100431/2026). He believes the forfeiture order is legally defective and that his dogs were placed through the ASPCA while those challenges were still pending. The next court date is December 3, 2026.

A pack, not just pets

These dogs were raised and trained as a working pack, conditioned for long beach runs and winter snow. They need exercise, space, and the company of their pack. Each had a role.

Jack was Mr. Quinteros Marquina's first Husky, his companion in New York City and the start of the pack. "I don't want Jack to ever believe I abandoned him," he says. "I never did."

Meeka, also known as Peach, was the pack's swimmer. She loved long swim sessions in the Hudson River, near the Atlantic, in Tottenville, Staten Island.

Apollo, also known as Levi, was the pack's future leader. "He was born to lead a team, and now he has no pack," says Mr. Quinteros Marquina. "I worry about him every day. I promised him I would never let him go."

Why this can't wait

Mr. Quinteros Marquina says puppies died during the 2022 seizure and that he was blamed for it in the ASPCA's public account. He disputes that account and believes the way the seizure was carried out contributed to those deaths.

He has also lost two dogs. According to records in his possession, Zeus, also known as Raphael, was euthanized by the ASPCA, and Mr. Quinteros Marquina says the sheriff's office did not act to stop it. Triton alias Hopper was named on separate euthanasia documentation. "I can't bear for another one of my dogs to go through that," he says. "My loss is too painful. I want all of my dogs home."

Sophia alias Astruza, Theta alias Wisdom, Omicron alias Griot, Upsilon, Lambda, Saturn alias Monet, Mars alias Hudson etc.

Looking ahead

Mr. Quinteros Marquina still plans to compete in the Iditarod and in the Westminster Kennel Club best-dog competitions, and he wants his pack beside him.

To those caring for his dogs

"I know many adopters acted in good faith, and I'm grateful these dogs were loved," he says. "But I am their owner, they are my service animals and I am fighting in court to bring them home. If you received one of my dogs through the ASPCA, whether it's Jack, Meeka, Apollo, Anastasia, or any other dog from my pack, please contact me. I would welcome a conversation about their wellbeing and a gentle path home."

About Us

We are dedicated to the welfare, protection, and reunification of Siberian Huskies. Our mission is to advocate for their wellbeing, preserve their bonds, and bring Victor Quinteros Marquina's beloved pack back home through awareness, compassion, and justice.