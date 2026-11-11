Houston, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Shoppers comparing emerald, pear, radiant, and cushion cut diamonds online often look for the line on the GIA report that shows the diamond's overall cut grade. For fancy shape diamonds, that line does not exist today. GIA provides an overall cut grade only for round brilliant diamonds, while fancy shapes do not currently receive one. Whiteflash, the Houston jeweler known for precision cut diamonds, is outlining what shoppers can rely on in its place, and what to look for in each shape.

What the Report Covers and What It Leaves Out

A full GIA report on a fancy shape diamond records weight, color, clarity, measurements, proportions, and a plot of the clarity characteristics. Cutting parameters are limited to polish and meet point symmetry. These are finish grades that speak to elements of craftsmanship. But they do not directly reveal how the diamond handles light, and two fancy shapes with similar reports can have very different appearance and light performance.

GIA does now provide AGS Ideal reports on qualifying round and fancy shape diamonds. This report is an addendum to the standard GIA report providing evidence of top-level cut quality, which a fancy shape cannot otherwise show on paper. For fancy shapes without one, shoppers must rely on the available measurements, high-resolution photography, HD video, 360° viewing, and expert guidance to evaluate cut quality.

Emerald Cut: Clarity and Color Come Forward

The emerald cut is a step cut. Its large table acts like a window, and its long step facets produce slower scintillation, so inclusions are relatively easy to see. An emerald cut also tends to show unevenbody color, which can concentrate in the ends of the diamond.. Shoppers who would consider SI clarity in a round should treat VS as the baseline in a natural emerald cut, and a color grade higher than they would in a round brilliant A balanced rectangle with a length-to-width ratio of about 1.4 has the broadest appeal, though corner size also helps define the outline.

Pear Shape: Symmetry and the Tip

A pear shape adapts a brilliant facet arrangement to an asymmetrical outline, which makes a well-cut pear harder to find and harder to assess. Light performance can be uneven, and an uneven pattern can make the diamond look unbalanced from one end to the other. A ratio of about 1.5 to 1.6 has the broadest appeal. Body color tends to concentrate toward the tip, so the point deserves a close look in photography and video, not only on the report. On clarity, the rapid scintillation of a well cut pear can hide more inclusions than a step cut.

Radiant and Cushion: Crushed Ice or Chunky Facets

The radiant cut mixes step and brilliant facets, producing the subtle twinkle often likened to crushed ice, most apparent under the table. A radiant that is too elongated can develop a bow-tie effect. Radiants do conceal inclusions better than emerald cuts, so eye-clean diamonds can be found at lower clarity grades.

Cushion cuts vary even more by cutting style: crushed ice, chunky facets, or modern versions cut for high optical precision. The style determines much of the face-up look, and it is not predictable from a grading report. HD video helps reveal it.

"With a round diamond, the GIA cut grade is a useful starting point. But for a fancy shape that starting point is missing from a standard GIA report, providing little information about how the diamond actually looks and performs. Consumers need expert guidance to select the best fancy shapes." said Bryan Boyne, VP at Whiteflash.

Evaluating Fancy Shapes at Whiteflash

For fancy shape diamonds, Whiteflash provides high-resolution photography, HD video, and 360° viewing, along with expert consultant guidance on ratios, bowties, color distribution, and other optical factors before a selection is made. Shoppers can search the emerald, pear, radiant, and cushion inventory by shape and get detailed reviews and guidance from Whiteflash experts.

For more information on fancy shape diamonds or to view the in-stock inventory, visit Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for scientific light-performance analysis, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Based in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele and is an authorized retailer for the finest brand name designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche. Whiteflash offers the Lifetime Upgrade Program on all A CUT ABOVE® diamonds.