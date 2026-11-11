Bangladesh Prosecutor Says Hasina Must Face Death Sentence Execution
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's chief prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal said Tuesday that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had exhausted all available legal avenues to contest her death sentence and must now face its implementation following her conviction for crimes against humanity.
"Sheikh Hasina has no legal option left but to face execution of her death sentence," Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam told reporters at the tribunal in Dhaka.
Islam argued that Hasina could have returned to Bangladesh while judicial proceedings were still underway to defend herself against the accusations. "If she genuinely wanted to return to Bangladesh, she would have come back while the trial was ongoing and faced the case," he said.
The prosecutor explained that the former premier had been entitled to challenge the ruling through an appeal filed within 30 days of its official publication, but that the available period had passed.
He also dismissed claims that a legal firm based in London had approached authorities to obtain a Bangladeshi passport or travel document for Hasina. Islam referred to provisions in the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973, which impose restrictions on issuing passports to individuals who have been convicted.
Furthermore, he raised questions about whether members of Hasina's Awami League party were treating her as a "trump card" in an attempt to create political instability in the country.
Islam maintained that Hasina should formally approach the Indian authorities if she intends to return to Bangladesh, explaining that a written extradition request would be the appropriate step under the existing agreement between the two countries.
"If she genuinely wants to return, she should make a written request to the Indian government seeking her return under the extradition treaty," he said.
"Sheikh Hasina has no legal option left but to face execution of her death sentence," Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam told reporters at the tribunal in Dhaka.
Islam argued that Hasina could have returned to Bangladesh while judicial proceedings were still underway to defend herself against the accusations. "If she genuinely wanted to return to Bangladesh, she would have come back while the trial was ongoing and faced the case," he said.
The prosecutor explained that the former premier had been entitled to challenge the ruling through an appeal filed within 30 days of its official publication, but that the available period had passed.
He also dismissed claims that a legal firm based in London had approached authorities to obtain a Bangladeshi passport or travel document for Hasina. Islam referred to provisions in the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973, which impose restrictions on issuing passports to individuals who have been convicted.
Furthermore, he raised questions about whether members of Hasina's Awami League party were treating her as a "trump card" in an attempt to create political instability in the country.
Islam maintained that Hasina should formally approach the Indian authorities if she intends to return to Bangladesh, explaining that a written extradition request would be the appropriate step under the existing agreement between the two countries.
"If she genuinely wants to return, she should make a written request to the Indian government seeking her return under the extradition treaty," he said.
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