Astana, Tbilisi Focus On Expanding Middle Corridor Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Georgia Talgat Aduov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Georgian strategic partnership, as well as priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to implementing agreements reached at the highest level, expanding trade, economic and investment ties, and strengthening transport and logistics cooperation. In this context, the sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts to unlock the potential of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also addressed preparations for upcoming bilateral events, including the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as the development of direct contacts between business communities of the two countries.

On November 6, Aduov also met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Georgian strategic partnership, upcoming bilateral events, and contacts at high and highest levels.

Earlier, on October 23, 2026, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Georgia in Batumi, at the invitation of Botchorishvili.

During the meeting, the participants highlighted the potential for cooperation among the six countries, noting their similar or aligned approaches to key issues of cooperation and the regional agenda. They also emphasized the importance of regular dialogue in developing practical solutions and advancing joint initiatives.

As part of the visit, Tileuberdi and his counterparts explored the potential of Batumi Sea Port, a Kazakh asset in Georgia and one of the key links along the Middle Corridor.

The Middle Corridor connects China and Europe via Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.