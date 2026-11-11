ZPMC's“CIIE Shopping Cart” Fills Up Again, With Cumulative Procurement Topping RMB 20 Billion
ZPMC has now taken part in all nine editions of the CIIE, earning a reputation as the Expo's“perfect attendance” exhibitor. Its cumulative import procurement contracts signed at the CIIE have surpassed RMB 20 billion, and it has built long-term, stable partnerships with more than 100 overseas suppliers.
Going forward, ZPMC will focus on full-process service quality, full-chain smart capabilities and full-scope green, low-carbon development. Working with global partners, it aims to build a mutually beneficial, win-win supply chain ecosystem and deliver high-quality products and premium services to customers worldwide.
Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)
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TEL: +8618017766623
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City: Shanghai
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