ZPMC's“CIIE Shopping Cart” Fills Up Again, With Cumulative Procurement Topping RMB 20 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 6, at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) trading group under the Central Enterprises Delegation held a centralized procurement signing ceremony. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) signed import procurement contracts with 12 overseas suppliers, including Germany's Siemens, Sweden's ABB, Japan's Yaskawa, Germany's Dellner Bubenzer, Malaysia's Kalmar, Germany's Prysmian and Italy's Cavotec, with a total value of RMB 2.835 billion.

ZPMC has now taken part in all nine editions of the CIIE, earning a reputation as the Expo's“perfect attendance” exhibitor. Its cumulative import procurement contracts signed at the CIIE have surpassed RMB 20 billion, and it has built long-term, stable partnerships with more than 100 overseas suppliers.

Going forward, ZPMC will focus on full-process service quality, full-chain smart capabilities and full-scope green, low-carbon development. Working with global partners, it aims to build a mutually beneficial, win-win supply chain ecosystem and deliver high-quality products and premium services to customers worldwide.









Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

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TEL: +8618017766623

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City: Shanghai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at