Dataparser Captures Zoom AI Companion Summaries For Complete Archive Records

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firms can leverage Zoom AI meeting summaries without leaving gaps in their retention policies

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataParser, 17a-4's leading independent connector solution for moving message and file data into archives and eDiscovery systems, continues to expand its compliance capabilities for Zoom, one of the most requested collection sources in regulated communications.

As organizations roll out AI features, many compliance teams find that their archiving platform does not collect AI-generated content. Depending on how they are used, AI meeting summaries may be business records that must be archived for compliance, or internal data and intellectual property (IP) that firms can retain in storage such as Azure Blob or SharePoint.

Some archiving solutions cannot capture Zoom AI summaries, leaving a gap between what employees use and what firms can retain.

Bridging the gap



Zoom AI Companion summaries: DataParser collects post-meeting summaries alongside the related meeting content, so firms can retain, supervise and search them with the rest of their Zoom records.

Transcripts and Recordings: DataParser captures Zoom meeting transcripts and audio recordings for retention in blob storage. Any archive or repository: DataParser delivers data to a wide range of archives, storage, eDiscovery and supervision systems with a verifiable chain of custody and preserved metadata.



“Our clients want to use Zoom AI without compromising compliance,” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales, 17a-4.“DataParser lets them adopt these tools with confidence, knowing the content is captured, retained and ready for review.”

Deployed globally to manage millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems, DataParser is built for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Common use cases include archiving for SEC/FINRA compliance, security, HR, remote work, IP, and legal or business policies. Financial firms, government agencies, and education, energy and healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser delivers data to all major archive, storage and eDiscovery platforms, including Microsoft 365 Purview. Organizations can deploy DataParser in the cloud or on-premises to meet their security and operational requirements.

Visit 17a-4.com to set up a trial license of Zoom DataParser.

17a-4 is a foremost provider of compliance software and consulting services, specializing in data governance, electronic records retention and regulatory technology. Principal services include Designated Third Party and Fully Paid Stock Lending Collateral Administration.

DataParser is 17a-4's leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally for enterprise communication systems. 17a-4 also offers eDisclaimer, a hyperlinked email disclaimer service; PostLog, for collecting X and YouTube posts; and WebParser, a website capture service for maintaining copies of public websites.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724