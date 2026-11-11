GXO and ASOS Extend Strategic Partnership to 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GXO extends longstanding collaboration to support ASOS' growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a new nine-year contract renewal with ASOS, one of the leading global online fashion destinations, extending a successful partnership that began in 2013.

Over the past 13 years, GXO has worked closely with ASOS to support the retailer's evolving business needs through a combination of operational expertise, service excellence, continuous improvement and technology-enabled innovation at its highly automated logistics hub in Barnsley. Throughout the partnership, GXO has helped optimise one of the UK's most advanced e-commerce fulfilment operations, supporting ASOS as customer expectations and market demands have evolved.

The renewed agreement, which covers warehouse fulfilment and transportation services, showcases GXO's ability to deliver innovation over the long-term and to provide high levels of service to over 16 million ASOS customers every year.

"Our partnership with ASOS is built on a shared commitment to delivering outstanding service and value,” said Russell Atkinson, Managing Director of Fashion, GXO UK&I.“For more than a decade we've worked together to support millions of customer orders through a highly efficient, resilient and increasingly technology-enabled operation. Over the course of our partnership, we've been on a continuous improvement journey, helping to evolve one of the UK's most advanced e-commerce fulfilment operations. By combining the expertise of our colleagues with technology and automation, we've continued to adapt to changing customer expectations and support ASOS' growth. This renewal is a testament to the strength of our relationship and the dedication of our teams, and we're excited to continue building on that success over the next nine years."

The partnership has evolved alongside the rapidly changing e-commerce market, with GXO supporting ASOS to meet evolving customer expectations through continuous operational and technology improvements, while maintaining a strong and consistent operation. Over the last 5 years, GXO has introduced new ways of working that enabled ASOS to extend customer order cut-off times to 11pm, giving shoppers even more time to place their orders and greater flexibility over when they shop.

The renewed partnership will see GXO continue to support ASOS in delivering the fast, reliable service its customers expect. Together, GXO and ASOS will continue to explore new ways to enhance the shopping experience, helping customers receive the convenience, choice and dependable service they value.

Jonny O'Hara, Logistics Director ASOS said:“Our ambition at ASOS is to be The Stylist for our customers, bringing the latest trends and exciting brands through curated, personalised experiences that help customers put together outfits with confidence. Delivering that experience relies on strong, flexible and reliable operations, and GXO, as leaders in the industry, have been a trusted partner for more than 13 years. As we extend our partnership for the years ahead, this renewal will support our growth while helping us continue to deliver the excellent service our customers expect.”

Cllr William Brown, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: "This is fantastic news for Barnsley and a real vote of confidence in our borough. ASOS and GXO are among South Yorkshire's biggest employers, supporting more than 3,200 jobs and making a huge contribution to our local economy.

“In addition to the local jobs they provide, ASOS and GXO have been valued partners in our wider ambitions for inclusive economic growth. They have supported initiatives including Base71 Barnsley Youth Zone and Pathways to Work, which is helping create opportunities for people right across the borough.

“As a Grimethorpe councillor I know this really matters to local people, not least of course to those who work for ASOS and GXO and their families. I'm delighted to see the company's long-term commitment to Barnsley and look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of our communities."

The operation employs approximately 3,200 colleagues, making it a major local employer in the Barnsley area. The site has been recognised for its commitment to health, safety and colleague wellbeing and has held a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Award for Health and Safety consistently each year since 2016.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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GXO and ASOS Extend Strategic Partnership to 2034