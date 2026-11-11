Influential Women: Leila Ackerman Carries A Family Legacy Forward In Operational Leadership And Automotive Restoration

MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Human Resources and Operations Manager at Wrenchers LLC Blends Financial Acumen, People Leadership, and a Lifelong Passion for Preserving Classic Automotive HistoryNovi, Michigan – Leila Ackerman is an automotive restoration professional and operations leader who has spent approximately five years helping a family business grow in an industry she has loved since childhood. As Human Resources and Operations Manager at Wrenchers LLC, the family-owned company her father acquired in 2021, she plays an integral role in its continued growth and success. Her responsibilities span employee relations, business operations, bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll processes, and customer experience. In each of these areas, her focus is on making sure projects are completed efficiently while protecting the company's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship. She brings a well-rounded skill set to the role, with particular strengths in leadership and organization, the operations side of the business, managing people, timesheets and invoicing, and customer service.Leila's connection to the automotive world began long before she held a title. She grew up surrounded by classic cars alongside her father, and that early exposure sparked a lifelong passion for restoration and for the stories each vehicle carries. When her father acquired Wrenchers in 2021, her appreciation for the industry deepened, and the interest that started in childhood became the foundation of her career. While she enjoys the operational and leadership side of the business, she is equally inspired by the chance to preserve automotive history. She finds meaning in helping customers bring treasured family heirlooms and iconic vehicles back to life. Among the many restoration projects she has contributed to, she helped lead the coordination and delivery of a meticulously restored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro that was showcased at Detroit Autorama.Alongside her work, Leila has steadily built her credentials and education. She is certified in bookkeeping, and her training includes the Intuit Bookkeeping Academy, Bookkeeping Basics, Assets in Accounting, and Liabilities and Equity in Accounting. She has also completed a series of digital marketing courses, including hands-on coursework, along with a Microsoft Excel Intermediate certification, a Microsoft PowerPoint Introductory Badge, and the Global Career Accelerator program in intercultural skills. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at Wayne State University, with plans to graduate in December. She also speaks English and Japanese.Her leadership extends well beyond the shop. At Wayne State University, Leila has served as President and Treasurer of the Figure Skating Club, Vice President of Finance for Kappa Delta Sorority, and Treasurer of the Japanese Student Association. These roles have given her practical experience in managing budgets, guiding teams, and supporting the people around her. She credits her sorority and other organizations with teaching her the importance of collaboration, accountability, and leading with purpose. Those lessons now inform how she approaches her responsibilities at Wrenchers.Leila attributes her success to the unwavering support and influence of her family, especially her father and her sister. Her father's guidance, together with her family's constant encouragement, has shaped her work ethic and strengthened her commitment to excellence. That support has also inspired her to keep building on the legacy the family shares through the business. Fittingly, the best career advice she has received is to value the people who believe in you and never take their support for granted. She is deeply grateful for the mentorship her family has offered, which has played a significant role in both her personal and professional growth. Their confidence in her has helped shape the leader she is becoming. It has also encouraged her to approach every opportunity with dedication, humility, and a commitment to continuous learning.For young women entering the automotive industry, Leila's message is to take the first step with confidence and not let fear hold them back. She encourages them to believe in their abilities, advocate for themselves, and make their voices heard, particularly in a field that has traditionally been dominated by men. In her view, dedication shown through consistent work, combined with a willingness to keep learning, demonstrates commitment more clearly than words. She has found that confidence, perseverance, and authenticity are the qualities that earn respect and open doors to growth. Letting the quality of one's work speak for itself, she suggests, is one of the most powerful ways to build a reputation.Leila is candid about the challenges in her field. One of the biggest is overcoming the assumptions that can accompany working in a male-dominated industry, where age and gender may lead others to underestimate a person's knowledge or expertise. She acknowledges that those perceptions can be difficult to navigate. At the same time, she sees them as an opportunity to demonstrate skill, build credibility, and inspire greater diversity across the industry. Through her own experience, she has learned that confidence, resilience, and a willingness to advocate for oneself are essential to earning respect and driving meaningful change.The values that guide Leila in work and in life are passion, leadership, integrity, and preserving history. Her love of classic cars, rooted in the years spent alongside her father, continues to fuel the work she does today. She enjoys the operational and leadership aspects of the business just as much as the restoration process itself, knowing that every vehicle has a unique story worth preserving. Looking ahead, she is committed to driving operational excellence at Wrenchers while helping ensure that each restoration tells a story to be appreciated for generations. Through family devotion, steady leadership, and a genuine respect for automotive heritage, Leila Ackerman is helping keep both a family legacy and the history of classic cars alive for years to come.Learn More about Leila Ackerman:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Leila Ackerman Carries A Family Legacy Forward In Operational Leadership And Automotive Restoration News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.