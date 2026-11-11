Exp International Connects Nexus To Claude, Chatgpt & Other AI Assistants, Letting Agents Run CRM In Plain Language

Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp International.

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration lets agents search, create and update CRM records from the AI assistant they already use.

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eXp International's AI-native platform for agents, now connects directly to the AI assistants agents already use. Through a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, agents can ask Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or VS Code/GitHub Copilot to work inside their Nexus CRM, from adding a lead and opening a deal to uploading listing photographs, in plain language.An agent could, for example, ask an assistant to“add this lead and create a deal in my buyer pipeline,” find the tasks due that week, or update a property record. There is no new app to learn and no switching between systems.The release extends the“MCP First, AI of Choice” strategy eXp Realty unveiled at eXpcon in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8, and it is an early look at the Nexus platform that will underpin AGNT OS, the company's planned modernization of its core systems, targeted for early 2027.“AI becomes significantly more useful when it can move beyond simply giving you an answer and actually help you get work done,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp International.“That's what makes this important for Nexus. An agent can have a normal conversation with the AI assistant they already use and, with their permission, that assistant can work directly with their CRM. It can find information, create a contact, update a deal, manage a task or help with a listing without the agent having to move between different systems to make it happen.“We built Nexus around the way agents actually operate across international markets, and this is a natural next step. The technology should reduce the friction around running the business and give agents more time and capacity to focus on the work that requires them.”More Than 40 Nexus Tools, Available to the Assistant of the Agent's ChoiceRather than introducing a separate AI product, the integration lets Nexus work with the assistants agents have already chosen. With read and write access, agents can:- Search, create, update and tag contacts, and link them to deals- Create and manage deals, move them between pipeline stages and add notes- Create and update properties and listings, manage amenities, upload and organize photographs, and add documents to deals or properties- Create, complete or reopen their own tasks- Read-only access covers campaigns, pipelines, tags, lead sources, teammates, teams and organization configuration.- Built Around Agent Choice and ControlAI assistant access is off by default. Each organization chooses whether it is switched off, read-only, or read and write, and an agent's access can never exceed what their organization has set. Once enabled, agents connect from a compatible assistant and sign in through Nexus's own secure consent process.The assistant acts as the authenticated Nexus user and sees only what that user is already permitted to see. Team leads can view records available to them through existing team permissions, while editing stays limited to their own records. Agents can see which AI applications are connected, when each was last used, and revoke access at any time, with immediate effect.The integration is available now to agents, team leads and administrators in organizations using Nexus CRM that have opted in to AI assistant access.

James Lockett

ProperPR

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eXp International Connects Nexus to Claude, ChatGPT & Other AI Assistants, Letting Agents Run CRM in Plain Language News Provided By ProperPR November 11, 2026, 07:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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