Gray Code Entertainment Releases Hoodboss' 'The Last 7' EP, Final Chapter Of The Still 7 Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boston rapper HoodBoss has released The Last 7, the final chapter of the Still 7 series, for $1 direct from graycodeenterprise/music.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boston rapper HoodBoss is selling his new EP, The Last 7, for one dollar - direct from graycodeenterprise/music, with no streaming service in between.The Last 7 is the final chapter of the Still 7 series, which began with Still 7 (2021) and continued with Still 7 Pt. 2 (2024). The seven tracks - "Cyber Truck," "Disrespectful," "Stop," "Wild Side," "Fallen Soldiers Pt. 2," "On My Mind," and "Seen It All" - arrive as one complete EP.A dollar buys the whole package: cover art, tracklist, and both the explicit and clean versions of all seven tracks, emailed to the buyer after checkout. Fans can hear a 30-second preview of every song on the Music page before buying.The $1 price is the point. Almost no artists sell their albums for a dollar - HoodBoss and Gray Code Entertainment are putting the music directly in fans' hands instead of routing it through a streaming platform.HoodBoss is a Boston rapper and a Gray Code Entertainment artist. Follow HoodBoss on Instagram @iamhbee__ and Gray Code Entertainment @gray_code_enterprise. Gray Code Entertainment is a Boston-based artist management, entertainment, media, and events company.Track listing - The Last 7 by HoodBoss1. Cyber Truck - 1:242. Disrespectful - 2:023. Stop - 1:504. Wild Side - 2:085. Fallen Soldiers Pt. 2 - 2:146. On My Mind - 2:047. Seen It All - 1:23The Last 7 is available now for $1 at graycodeenterprise/music.About Gray Code EntertainmentGray Code Entertainment is a Boston-based artist management, entertainment, media, and events company. Its roster includes HoodBoss and Cam Webbe. For bookings, contact.... More at graycodeenterprise.Press contact:Kristopher Gray, Gray Code Entertainment -...###

Kristopher Gray

Gray Code Entertainment

+1 617-657-3482

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Gray Code Entertainment Releases HoodBoss' 'The Last 7' EP, Final Chapter of the Still 7 Series News Provided By Gray Code Entertainment November 11, 2026, 07:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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