Richmond Hill Resources PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Richmond Hill Resources PLC: Sakoose Drilling Underway - First Hole Completed

11.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR, Frankfurt: V39), a gold exploration company focused on the Martello Gold Project near Dryden in north-western Ontario, Canada, announces that drilling is underway at the historic Sakoose gold mine. The first hole has been completed and the second has commenced as part of the planned nine-hole, approximately 1,400-metre diamond drilling programme. The programme has two objectives: to confirm the high-grade gold reported by earlier operators and test extensions of the vein system; and to establish whether gold in the surrounding host rock adds width to the vein intersections. Highlights

First drill hole completed, with the second hole commenced.

Nine holes planned for approximately 1,400 metres, combining tests close to historical gold intersections with exploration of interpreted extensions.

Expanded systematic sampling across three planned holes will test surrounding host rocks alongside the principal veins, assessing the potential for broader gold-bearing zones.

Sakoose forms part of the Company's 100%-owned, approximately 6,750-hectare Martello Gold Project. Geological logging and sample selection are underway. No assay results from the current programme are available yet. Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the planned drilling programme and future exploration. These are subject to risks and uncertainties, including exploration results, technical issues, regulatory requirements, changes in plans and unexpected events. Actual results may differ from those anticipated, and the timing and scope of future work may change as exploration progresses. Regulatory Information This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Directors are responsible for its release. Richmond Hill Resources plc (AIM: RHR; Frankfurt: V39; WKN: A40D13; ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32; LEI: 2138009XFT53PKLIH113)



View original content: 11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

