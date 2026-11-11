BLACKYAK / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

BLACKYAK Wins Grand Prix at ISPO Amsterdam 2026, A Testament to Its Mountain-Driven Innovation

11.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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BLACKYAK wins Grand Prix and Gold awards for its high-performance DNS jackets in the Hiking & Climbing category, becoming the world's only brand with 38 cumulative ISPO awards.

A Himalayan base camp-inspired booth reinforced BLACKYAK's identity as a technical outdoor brand dedicated to mountains and mountaineers. BLACKYAK aims to expand its distribution network across key European markets by establishing long-term strategic local partnerships. AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global outdoor brand BLACKYAK (Chairman Kang Tae-sun) earned top honors at ISPO Amsterdam 2026, winning both the Grand Prix and Gold awards at the world's leading sports and outdoor trade fair, held Nov. 3–5 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



With these wins, BLACKYAK has become the only brand in the world to have won a total of 38 ISPO awards, once again demonstrating its innovation and product competitiveness on the global stage. First held in Munich, Germany, in 1970, ISPO is one of the world's most prestigious sports and outdoor trade fairs, bringing together leading global brands to showcase innovative technologies and products. This year, the event relocated to Amsterdam to boost global accessibility and expand business networking opportunities among industry professionals. BLACKYAK received both the Grand Prix and Gold awards in the Hiking & Climbing category for products from its top-tier, high-performance DNS line. The Grand Prix is the trade show's highest honor, awarded to only one top-ranked product per category. Notably, the Grand Prix-winning jacket was developed under the overall leadership of BLACKYAK's headquarters in South Korea, making the award particularly meaningful as recognition of Korean technical expertise on the global stage. Both award-winning jackets incorporate advanced materials and precision engineering to meet the demands of diverse mountain pursuits, from high-altitude expeditions to technical mountaineering. The THULAGI STRETCH GORE-TEX PRO SHELL JACKET, which attracted significant attention from visitors and won the Grand Prix, is a high-performance hardshell crafted for technical alpine and ice climbing. Built with a 3-layer GORE-TEX® PRO Stretch membrane, the jacket delivers excellent waterproofing, windproofing, breathability, and abrasion resistance. Fabric panels are mapped to the stretch direction of each material, while a 3D ergonomic pattern minimizes restriction of movement during dynamic climbing. Additional climbing-focused features include a helmet-compatible hood, a harness-optimized waist construction, and a lightweight, low-bulk design weighing just 410 grams. The MAZENO ULTRA LIGHT INSULATED SHELL JACKET, which earned the Gold award, is an ultralight insulated shell that balances minimal weight with effective temperature regulation for high-intensity activities. It pairs a 7D Pertex® Shield 3-layer waterproof shell with body-mapped Polartec® Alpha® (50 g) insulation to enhance weather protection, breathability, and warmth. The jacket features a fully waterproof and windproof construction, with a hydrostatic head rating of 20,000 mmH2O and a moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR) of 20,000 g/m2/24h. Weighing just 225 grams, the jacket enhances portability and freedom of movement. Laser-perforated panels on the back effectively release excess heat and moisture generated during activity.



Beyond its award-winning gear, BLACKYAK presented an immersive exhibition under the theme "Bringing the Himalayas to Amsterdam." Designed as an open space free of unnecessary decoration and excessive product displays, the booth featured a GeoDome tent at its center, recreating the atmosphere of a real high-altitude expedition base camp. By showcasing 40 flagship products, BLACKYAK highlighted its "Himalayan Original" heritage and its focus on purpose-built gear for real-world alpine conditions, rather than on fast-moving consumer trends. Following ISPO Amsterdam 2026, BLACKYAK plans to accelerate its distribution expansion across key European regions, including the UK, Scandinavia, and the Benelux countries. Rather than focusing on short-term sales results, the company will seek to build long-term relationships with local partners who share its core brand philosophy. Through these efforts, BLACKYAK aims to strengthen its business foundation in Europe and further solidify its position as a global premium outdoor brand. "This recognition validates BLACKYAK's technical expertise, developed through continuous R&D in materials and structural design to meet the functional demands of real mountain environments," said Kang Tae-sun, Chairman of BLACKYAK. "We will continue to focus on developing products for mountaineers, building on our experience from Himalayan expeditions and the technological innovation of our German R&D center." He added, "In line with our global campaign launched earlier this year, we also plan to expand partnerships with companies that share our brand philosophy and vision across key European markets." About BYN BLACKYAK Group Founded in 1973, BYN BLACKYAK Group is a global outdoor and lifestyle brand group inspired by the spirit of the Himalayas. Through its flagship brand BLACKYAK and affiliated businesses, the Group develops high-performance outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment designed for the world's most demanding environments. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible exploration, BYN BLACKYAK Group continues to expand its global presence while advancing technologies and initiatives that support both people and the planet. The Group actively engages in environmental and social responsibility efforts, including climate action campaigns and partnerships aimed at protecting mountain ecosystems and local communities. Learn more at: BYN BLACKYAK Group



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