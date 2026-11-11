LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LAIQON sets the course for its next phase of growth with a joint CEO structure

11.11.2026 / 08:14 CET/CEST

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LAIQON sets the course for its next phase of growth with a joint CEO structure

Achim Plate and Axel Hörger will lead LAIQON together as joint CEOs

Joint CEO structure combines complementary expertise and strengthens operational execution capabilities

Management Board to be further strengthened in 2027 Focus on the consistent execution and scaling of GROWTH 28 Hamburg, 11 November 2026 - The Supervisory Board of LAIQON AG (WKN: A12UP2) is realigning the company's leadership structure for its next phase of growth. Achim Plate and Axel Hörger will lead LAIQON AG together as joint CEOs. In doing so, LAIQON is combining the complementary expertise of the two Management Board members and strengthening the execution of its GROWTH 28 growth and scaling strategy. Achim Plate has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LAIQON Group since January 2020, playing a pivotal role in the Group's development, strategic realignment and growth. Under his leadership, LAIQON has evolved into an innovative asset and wealth manager offering a range of traditional, digital and AI-based investment solutions. Axel Hörger has been a member of the Management Board and Chief Strategy Officer (CSTRO) since January 2026. Since then, Achim Plate and Axel Hörger have worked closely together to implement the GROWTH 28 strategy. The joint CEO structure builds on this well-established collaboration. Under the revised allocation of responsibilities, Achim Plate will be responsible in particular for the Digital Wealth business segment, including its white-label partnerships, as well as the Group functions of Finance, Technology and Investor Relations/Corporate Communications. Axel Hörger will remain responsible for the Asset Management and Wealth Management business segments, as well as the Group functions of Internationalisation and Sustainability. “With Achim Plate and Axel Hörger, LAIQON has two experienced leaders whose skill sets complement each other exceptionally well. Since 2020, Achim Plate has driven the development and transformation of the LAIQON Group with great entrepreneurial energy and has strategically repositioned the company. Axel Hörger draws on many years of international leadership experience and extensive expertise in asset and wealth management. With the joint CEO structure, we are strengthening our operational leadership and positioning the company to successfully deliver LAIQON's next phase of growth and scaling,” says Dr Stefan Rindfleisch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LAIQON AG. Management Board to be further strengthened As part of the company's continued development, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint an additional member of the Management Board of LAIQON AG in 2027. Both internal and external candidates are being considered. “LAIQON has evolved significantly at a strategic, technological and operational level in recent years. The joint CEO structure will allow us to leverage our combined experience and expertise even more effectively. Together with Axel Hörger and the entire LAIQON team, we aim to further develop our asset management offering and strengthen our comprehensive client service in wealth management. At the same time, we aim to scale our digital and AI-based solutions further, thereby accelerating our GROWTH strategy,” says Achim Plate, joint CEO of LAIQON AG. Focus on growth and scaling With GROWTH 28, LAIQON is positioning itself as an AI-focused asset and wealth manager. The company combines traditional asset and wealth management with AI-based digital investment solutions that focus strongly on user needs and are delivered via a scalable platform. As part of GROWTH 28, LAIQON aims to increase assets under management to more than EUR 15 billion by 2028e. To achieve this, the company intends to continue expanding its scalable platform architecture and, in particular, strengthen its competitive edge in AI within European wealth management. At the same time, the strengths of the three business segments are to be more closely integrated, thereby unlocking additional potential for growth and scaling. International expansion will initially focus on selected core European markets. LAIQON has already established distribution channels in the Benelux countries and France, with additional market access in Italy and Spain. At the same time, LAIQON is continuing to expand its presence in Switzerland. Building on this foundation, the company aims to broaden its geographical reach and gradually establish its expertise in further European markets. “I look forward to working even more closely with Achim Plate and the entire LAIQON team. Together, we aim to integrate LAIQON's strengths more closely, deepen our relationships with the market and our clients, and consistently implement our GROWTH 28 strategy,” says Axel Hörger, joint CEO of LAIQON AG. About LAIQON AG Premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a fast-growing asset and wealth manager focused on forward-looking investments. The company manages assets of EUR 11.61 billion on a fiduciary basis (as at 30 September 2026). Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been publicly listed since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in Deutsche Börse's Scale segment in Frankfurt (WKN: A12UP2). Headquartered in Hamburg, with principal offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, the LAIQON Group offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions through its platform. These include actively managed and AI-based mutual and special funds, ETFs, standardised and comprehensive portfolio management, wealth management partnerships and strategic asset allocation advisory services. With its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, AI subsidiary LAIC® is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management. The LAIQON Group uses state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) fully digitalises all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and client reporting. This enables the LAIQON Group to handle high volumes efficiently and make its products and services available to third parties on a white-label basis. With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG is positioning itself as one of the leading AI-focused mid-cap companies in European wealth management. Contact: Hendrik Duncker

IR/PR

LAIQON AG

An der Alster 42

20099 Hamburg

Tel: +49-40-325678-145

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