Teacher Accused Of Gagging, Beating Class 3 Student At Madrasa In Karnataka's Raichur FIR Filed

MENAFN - IANS) Raichur (Karnataka), Nov 11 (IANS) A teacher at a madrasa in Kavitala town of Sirwara taluk in Raichur district has been accused of gagging and brutally beating a Class 3 student for allegedly not studying properly. Based on the complaint by the father of the victim, Kavitala police filed an FIR against the accused and five others on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Darul Huppaz Madrasa, where the accused teacher, identified as Abbas, allegedly assaulted the little boy according to his whims and fancies. The student reportedly sustained injuries to his eye, abdomen and shoulder in the terrifying incident.

According to the complaint, the boy's parents had admitted him to the madrasa for education around two years ago. His father visited him on November 8 and noticed that the child was suffering and appeared to be in distress. When he enquired about his condition, the boy reportedly confided in his father that the teacher had been physically assaulting him.

The child allegedly told his father that teacher Abbas had gagged him and beaten him, reportedly as punishment for not studying properly. The assault is said to have caused injuries to his eye, abdomen and shoulder.

The father reportedly questioned the teacher about the incident. However, Abbas allegedly responded in a negligent manner instead of providing a satisfactory explanation.

Angered by the incident and concerned over his son's condition, the father subsequently approached the Kavitala police station and lodged a complaint seeking action against those responsible for his son's condition.

Based on the complaint, Kavitala police have registered an FIR against the accused teacher Abbas, headmaster and four others in connection with the alleged assault. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured boy has been admitted to the Lingasugur taluk hospital, where he has been provided medical treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of children in educational institutions and the alleged use of physical punishment by those entrusted with their care and education. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.