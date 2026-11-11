North Korea Tests High-Speed Torpedo Ahead of Naval Deployment
(MENAFN) North Korea has conducted a test of a newly developed high-speed torpedo, with plans to introduce the weapon into its navy starting next year, according to reports.
The trial of the "new-type" weapon system took place Monday in the East Sea. The torpedo was jointly developed by several defense research institutions in Pyongyang.
The Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau assessed the system's combat capabilities during the test.
The launch formed part of the defense research institutions' "obligatory activities" aimed at improving the country's weapons technology, according to the report.
North Korea plans to begin supplying the navy with the new torpedo in early 2027.
The latest development follows a series of military tests conducted days earlier, when Pyongyang launched nearly a dozen ballistic missiles toward the East Sea and tested cluster-bomb warheads intended for tactical ballistic missiles.
The trial of the "new-type" weapon system took place Monday in the East Sea. The torpedo was jointly developed by several defense research institutions in Pyongyang.
The Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau assessed the system's combat capabilities during the test.
The launch formed part of the defense research institutions' "obligatory activities" aimed at improving the country's weapons technology, according to the report.
North Korea plans to begin supplying the navy with the new torpedo in early 2027.
The latest development follows a series of military tests conducted days earlier, when Pyongyang launched nearly a dozen ballistic missiles toward the East Sea and tested cluster-bomb warheads intended for tactical ballistic missiles.
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