BJP Accuses Congress, SP Of Insulting Hinduism, Pursuing Appeasement Politics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of insulting Hindu traditions, religion, and Indian culture for political gains.

The party also alleged that the opposition was resorting to minority appeasement and attempting to influence voters ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Congress leaders over their recent remarks related to Diwali and Hindu traditions.

He also raised questions over statements made by SP leaders concerning the Ram temple movement and the proposed visit of Akhilesh Yadav to Ayodhya.

Referring to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks describing the Indian economy as 'dead', Trivedi said, "On Dhanteras alone, this so-called dead economy demonstrated that it could purchase as much gold and silver in a single day as the entire of Europe buys in three months. Despite this, the remarks reflect the contempt and hatred that opposition leaders have for India's traditions, religion and culture."

Trivedi also targeted Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his use of the phrase 'Khushiyon Ki Eid' while referring to Diwali celebrations.

"And it did not stop there. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge turned it into 'Khushiyon Ki Eid'. It is very surprising... This once again shows the extent to which Indian religion and culture can be insulted, as reflected in the conduct of the Opposition, particularly the Congress," the BJP spokesperson said.

Drawing a comparison with greetings extended by international leaders, Trivedi said that even leaders of Muslim-majority countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, had no hesitation in referring to the festival as Diwali while conveying their wishes.

Referring to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks, Trivedi alleged that the party had elevated a leader who had once made controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his time in the Samajwadi Party. "The Congress has not only welcomed him but also appointed him as its Uttar Pradesh Working President. He has now described it as a man-made disease," Trivedi said.

The BJP spokesperson also referred to an alleged interview of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi that had surfaced, in which she reportedly said that she was "moved to tears" after the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992.

"However, there was no live telecast on December 6, 1992. Nor was there any facility for satellite uplinking from a place like Ayodhya at the time. So, who had the kind of divine vision to show her those scenes and witness her tears?" Trivedi questioned.

Describing the remarks and incidents cited by him as evidence of the Congress's ideological position, he said, "They are clear evidence of what I describe as the Congress party's organised anti-India and anti-Hindu mindset."

Trivedi also alleged that the Congress leaders were intended to influence political opinion ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

"Why are all these statements coming at this particular time?... Is the Congress willing to go to such lengths to insult Hinduism in its desperation to secure votes from hardline groups ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections?" he asked.

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, Trivedi said, "SP MP Sanatan Pandey has said that the firing was necessary to protect the Constitution. Mulayam Singh Yadav himself had said this. During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in March 2017, while campaigning in the Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency, he said, 'I had 16 Hindus killed. What more could I have done for Muslims?' These are his exact words. He did not say that they died in the firing. He also said that he would not have regretted it even if 40 people had died."

Reacting to the SP's announcement of a show of strength in Ayodhya on December 12, Trivedi said, "The Samajwadi Party is saying that it will hold a show of strength in Ayodhya on December 12. We would like to say, with pleasure, that if you go there, it will be a show of strength of the unity of Indian society, as well as of the Bharatiya Janata Party and our ideology. It is this unity that has made you helpless and compelled you to go there," he said.

Recalling the political slogan 'Mile Mulayam-Kanshiram, hawa mein ud gaye Jai Shri Ram' raised in Uttar Pradesh in the past, Trivedi said, "At that time, one of our leaders, Sadhvi, had said that the slogan was being raised because society had shown some weakness in its unity. The day you demonstrate complete unity, Mulayam and Kanshiram will also chant 'Jai Shri Ram'."

"I can say that the strength of that unity has now become visible. December 12 will be a demonstration of the strength of Indian society's unity," he said.

"If you demonstrate even greater unity in this election, these 'election-time Hindus' who have gone to seek darshan of Shri Ram Lalla this time will also start chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the next election," he added.

The BJP spokesperson said development remained central to the party's policies, while accusing the Congress and the SP of relying on what he described as hardline minority appeasement.

"The Opposition's policies are centred only on hardline minority appeasement. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have only two approaches: either insulting Hinduism or deceiving Hindus in the name of religion; either insulting Indian culture or deceiving people in its name. Both are clearly visible," he said.