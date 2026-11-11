Mutual Fund Industry Rebounds Strongly October Inflows Surge To Rs 1.74 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) India's mutual fund industry witnessed a sharp recovery in October, with net inflows soaring to nearly Rs 1.74 lakh crore, reversing the net outflow of Rs 1.33 lakh crore recorded in September, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

The industry attracted Rs 1,73,839.91 crore in net inflows during the month, reflecting strong investor participation across equity-oriented schemes, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and index funds.

Among equity mutual funds, net inflows stood at Rs 32,993.64 crore in October. Large-and-midcap funds emerged as the most preferred category, garnering Rs 8,484.23 crore in net investments.

Small-cap funds followed with inflows of Rs 6,407.50 crore, while flexicap funds received Rs 4,979.95 crore.

Other equity categories also witnessed healthy inflows. Midcap funds attracted Rs 4,892.62 crore, multicap funds received Rs 2,977.86 crore, contra funds saw inflows of Rs 1,694.13 crore, and large-cap funds garnered Rs 1,032.39 crore.

Index funds also remained in favour, recording net inflows of Rs 3,090.51 crore during the month. Of this, equity index funds accounted for Rs 1,947.81 crore, debt index funds drew Rs 1,134.42 crore, while hybrid index funds received Rs 8.27 crore.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered robust net inflows of Rs 20,303.98 crore in October. Equity ETFs led the segment with investments of Rs 12,973.78 crore, followed by gold ETFs at Rs 3,474.03 crore and silver ETFs at Rs 3,092.22 crore. Debt ETFs attracted Rs 751.11 crore, while other ETFs received Rs 10.92 crore.

In contrast, funds investing in overseas markets continued to witness investor withdrawals. The category reported a net outflow of Rs 370.11 crore, as per the data.

The mutual fund industry's overall assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 83.39 lakh crore as of October 30, 2026, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore at the end of September, underscoring sustained growth in the sector despite market volatility.