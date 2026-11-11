BJP Hits Back At TMC MP Kirti Azad Over Controversial Ram Mandir Remarks

BJP vs TMC: The Ram Mandir Row

BJP MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday took a swipe at TMC MP Kirti Azad for his remarks on Lord Ram and Ayodhya Ram Mandir, questioning the party members' understanding of the mythological texts. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the BJP leader called Kirti Azad a "Johny Johny Yes Papa" member of the TMC in a jibe against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's parody of the nursery rhyme.

Contrary to Azad's remarks of Lord Ram abandoning Maa Sita, Trivedi argued that both the Ramayan and Mahabharat end with the victory of a woman's chastity over even the divinity of God. He said, "The endings of both the Ramayan and the Mahabharat are not about the victory of divine powers over demonic forces, but about the victory of a woman's chastity over even the divinity of God. This will not be understood by the people of TMC, particularly its 'Johnny Johnny Yes Papa' members."

BJP Criticism Continues

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also criticised the TMC leader and said, "Sita ji had no complaints. What Ram ji did for his wife is exemplary for the whole of this planet. He reached Sri Lanka, built a 'Setu', and burned Ravan. What did he not do? On the first day of their marriage, Ram ji told Sita ji that he would gift her the biggest present - that he would never have a second marriage. He (Kirti Azad) is saying such things about Maryada Purushottam Ram. People of India will respond to this."

Kirti Azad's Stance

Earlier, TMC MP Kirti Azad stoked controversy and said that he would never visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He alleged that Lord Ram had abandoned his wife, Maa Sita. The TMC leader told ANI, "Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go? I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother. For every person belonging to Mithila, Maa Sita is a mother. You sent her away along with two small, innocent children, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha. Maryada Purushottam? What kind of Maryada is this? What should I tell children? I visit Kamakhya."

"I worship Maa Kali. Kali is my goddess. My father was a devotee of Durga, and I am a devotee of Kali. People regard him as Maryada Purushottam, but I will not go because Maa Sita was my mother. I belong to Mithila. Should I not fight for my mother? I certainly will, and I will not go there. I visit Kali Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat and the Kali Temple in Delhi, located at Gol Market. Does that mean I am not a Hindu?" he added.

The controversy erupted ahead of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ram Mandir in December in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. (ANI)

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