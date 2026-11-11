Women Make Up Growing Share of EU Science Workforce
(MENAFN) Women represented 41% of the European Union's scientific and engineering workforce in 2025, highlighting their contribution to the bloc's research and technical sectors, according to official figures released Tuesday.
The EU had approximately 20.2 million people working as scientists and engineers last year, including around 8.2 million women, according to reported statistical data.
Among the bloc's major statistical regions, France's Ile-de-France recorded the largest number of female professionals in these fields, with 336,300 women accounting for 38% of its total workforce.
Germany's Nordrhein-Westfalen ranked next, reporting 281,400 female scientists and engineers, equivalent to 35% of its workforce. Spain's Este region followed closely, with 279,400 women representing 46%.
Other regions with substantial numbers included West-Nederland in the Netherlands, where 271,600 women made up 40% of the workforce, and Germany's Bayern, which recorded 271,100 female professionals, representing 35%. Portugal's Continente region also reported a significant figure, with 265,100 women accounting for 46%.
Female representation exceeded 50% in 10 EU regions during 2025, with most of these areas located in southern Europe, reflecting stronger female participation in scientific and engineering professions.
The regions included four areas in Spain, two in Portugal, and one in Greece. The list also featured Poland's Makroregion centralny, Sweden's northernmost region, and France's outermost territories.
Among these regions, Spain's Noreste recorded the highest number of female scientists and engineers, with 102,700 women representing 51% of the region's total workforce in these professions.
The EU had approximately 20.2 million people working as scientists and engineers last year, including around 8.2 million women, according to reported statistical data.
Among the bloc's major statistical regions, France's Ile-de-France recorded the largest number of female professionals in these fields, with 336,300 women accounting for 38% of its total workforce.
Germany's Nordrhein-Westfalen ranked next, reporting 281,400 female scientists and engineers, equivalent to 35% of its workforce. Spain's Este region followed closely, with 279,400 women representing 46%.
Other regions with substantial numbers included West-Nederland in the Netherlands, where 271,600 women made up 40% of the workforce, and Germany's Bayern, which recorded 271,100 female professionals, representing 35%. Portugal's Continente region also reported a significant figure, with 265,100 women accounting for 46%.
Female representation exceeded 50% in 10 EU regions during 2025, with most of these areas located in southern Europe, reflecting stronger female participation in scientific and engineering professions.
The regions included four areas in Spain, two in Portugal, and one in Greece. The list also featured Poland's Makroregion centralny, Sweden's northernmost region, and France's outermost territories.
Among these regions, Spain's Noreste recorded the highest number of female scientists and engineers, with 102,700 women representing 51% of the region's total workforce in these professions.
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