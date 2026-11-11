Projectile Strikes Liberia-Flagged Vessel in Gulf, Injuring Crew Members
(MENAFN) Four crew members, including an Indian national, were injured after a projectile hit a Liberia-flagged ship in the Gulf on Wednesday, officials said.
“On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile….,” Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X.
Sonowal explained that the vessel was heading toward Dubai when it came under attack, leaving four crew members injured, among them one Indian sailor.
“The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe,” he said.
The minister added that India is “continuously monitoring the situation” and maintaining close communication with the shipping company to safeguard the crew, ensure they receive necessary medical attention and protect their wellbeing.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the region.
The conflict has also caused major disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for international energy shipments.
At least 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives since the war began in February.
“On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile….,” Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on X.
Sonowal explained that the vessel was heading toward Dubai when it came under attack, leaving four crew members injured, among them one Indian sailor.
“The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe,” he said.
The minister added that India is “continuously monitoring the situation” and maintaining close communication with the shipping company to safeguard the crew, ensure they receive necessary medical attention and protect their wellbeing.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across the region.
The conflict has also caused major disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for international energy shipments.
At least 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives since the war began in February.
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