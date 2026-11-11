US, Ukraine, European Allies Seek Wider Talks to Secure Lasting Peace
(MENAFN) The United States, Ukraine, and their European partners have agreed to pursue expanded international negotiations aimed at bringing the war in Ukraine to an end and establishing a sustainable peace, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.
The announcement followed a meeting between representatives of the three parties ahead of planned negotiations with Russia in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which began Tuesday. Discussions focused on coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and defining the foundations of a lasting settlement, with particular attention to ensuring strong security protections for Ukraine.
The statement highlighted the parties' commitment to maintaining close coordination throughout the negotiation process, with the intention of expanding discussions to include a wider group of international participants, particularly European partners, in pursuit of a comprehensive peace agreement.
Participants also stressed that any potential agreement must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, preserve its internationally recognized territorial integrity, and respect its right to make independent decisions. They further underlined the importance of providing reliable security guarantees to prevent future threats to the country.
According to the statement, the parties share the goal of establishing a workable security arrangement that complements existing efforts, reinforces Ukraine's long-term protection, and creates the necessary confidence to advance negotiations toward an agreed settlement.
The announcement followed a meeting between representatives of the three parties ahead of planned negotiations with Russia in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which began Tuesday. Discussions focused on coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and defining the foundations of a lasting settlement, with particular attention to ensuring strong security protections for Ukraine.
The statement highlighted the parties' commitment to maintaining close coordination throughout the negotiation process, with the intention of expanding discussions to include a wider group of international participants, particularly European partners, in pursuit of a comprehensive peace agreement.
Participants also stressed that any potential agreement must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, preserve its internationally recognized territorial integrity, and respect its right to make independent decisions. They further underlined the importance of providing reliable security guarantees to prevent future threats to the country.
According to the statement, the parties share the goal of establishing a workable security arrangement that complements existing efforts, reinforces Ukraine's long-term protection, and creates the necessary confidence to advance negotiations toward an agreed settlement.
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