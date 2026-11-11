Iran Labels Argentine Navy, Air Force as Terrorist Organizations
(MENAFN) Iran has designated Argentina’s navy and air force as “terrorist organizations,” responding to Buenos Aires’ decision to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list.
In a statement released Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the move was taken under the principle of reciprocity and in accordance with legislation passed in 2019, following the United States’ designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
The ministry described Argentina’s decision as a “hostile” action that breached fundamental international legal principles, arguing that the IRGC is an official component of Iran’s armed forces.
It explained that the 2019 legislation authorizes retaliatory measures against countries that adopt or support Washington’s classification of the IRGC.
Under this law, Tehran considers Argentina’s navy and air force covered by the provisions and has consequently designated both institutions as “terrorist organizations,” the statement said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry also warned that Argentina’s government would be held accountable for any repercussions resulting from the decision, but provided no further details.
Argentina announced its designation of the IRGC on March 31, accusing the group of involvement in two deadly attacks in Buenos Aires during the 1990s.
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it was involved in the bombings.
The latest announcement comes after Tehran took comparable action against the United Kingdom earlier this month.
On Nov. 1, Iran designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations, while labeling Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, a “hostile group.” The measures followed steps taken by London against the IRGC.
In a statement released Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the move was taken under the principle of reciprocity and in accordance with legislation passed in 2019, following the United States’ designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
The ministry described Argentina’s decision as a “hostile” action that breached fundamental international legal principles, arguing that the IRGC is an official component of Iran’s armed forces.
It explained that the 2019 legislation authorizes retaliatory measures against countries that adopt or support Washington’s classification of the IRGC.
Under this law, Tehran considers Argentina’s navy and air force covered by the provisions and has consequently designated both institutions as “terrorist organizations,” the statement said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry also warned that Argentina’s government would be held accountable for any repercussions resulting from the decision, but provided no further details.
Argentina announced its designation of the IRGC on March 31, accusing the group of involvement in two deadly attacks in Buenos Aires during the 1990s.
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it was involved in the bombings.
The latest announcement comes after Tehran took comparable action against the United Kingdom earlier this month.
On Nov. 1, Iran designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations, while labeling Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, a “hostile group.” The measures followed steps taken by London against the IRGC.
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