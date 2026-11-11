Nvidia Board Hires Ex-Prosecutor to Probe Huang Spy Reports
(MENAFN) A special investigation into Nvidia is now under way. The company’s independent board members have retained former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to run the inquiry, the chipmaker said Tuesday.
Kim, who served as acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, will head the probe with his firm, according to a statement from the independent directors.
The board launched the review after reports that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. A committee of independent directors will supervise the work with help from outside legal counsel, the board said in a statement issued Sunday.
Directors said they had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. They nonetheless committed to examining all available information in the course of the investigation.
The independent directors voiced confidence in Huang and his leadership team, adding that the chief executive backed the inquiry and had pledged to cooperate.
In a separate message to employees on Sunday, Huang admitted to infidelity and apologized to his family, colleagues and shareholders. Referring to the national security concerns raised in news reports, he said: “I support the investigation and will cooperate fully,”
Kim was acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2017 to 2018. His practice at Wachtell Lipton spans internal investigations, regulatory defense and corporate litigation, according to the firm’s biography.
Kim, who served as acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, will head the probe with his firm, according to a statement from the independent directors.
The board launched the review after reports that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. A committee of independent directors will supervise the work with help from outside legal counsel, the board said in a statement issued Sunday.
Directors said they had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. They nonetheless committed to examining all available information in the course of the investigation.
The independent directors voiced confidence in Huang and his leadership team, adding that the chief executive backed the inquiry and had pledged to cooperate.
In a separate message to employees on Sunday, Huang admitted to infidelity and apologized to his family, colleagues and shareholders. Referring to the national security concerns raised in news reports, he said: “I support the investigation and will cooperate fully,”
Kim was acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2017 to 2018. His practice at Wachtell Lipton spans internal investigations, regulatory defense and corporate litigation, according to the firm’s biography.
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