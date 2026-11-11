US Treasury Chief Relocates to Military Base Amid Iranian Threats
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his private residence to a military installation following reported threats against his life from Iran, according to media reports.
American officials concluded in recent weeks that alleged Iranian operations targeting serving and former US officials had become more advanced. The assessment was partly informed by intelligence indicating threats against Bessent, according to reports citing three individuals familiar with the matter.
Bessent has been overseeing Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran since August, introducing stricter sanctions and measures targeting trade routes. His role has reportedly made him a particular focus of Iranian threats.
Although US authorities believe Iran has limited capacity to conduct large-scale attacks inside the United States and other countries, they consider specific threats against individuals a serious concern. These include an alleged Iranian plan to assassinate President Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.
A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats,” emphasizing that he intends to continue the administration's efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.
Bessent is among several senior officials in the Trump administration who have moved away from their Washington-area homes to military installations or other protected locations. At least six high-ranking officials took similar precautions last year, including Stephen Miller, who now serves as White House chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, who was attorney general at the time.
The administration has not provided a complete account of the threats directed at senior officials, noting that not all are believed to be connected to Iran.
In Bondi's case, some of the reported threats were associated with an increase in hostile messages she received after US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas and transported him to New York to face federal criminal charges, according to reports.
One of the central objectives of Bessent's economic campaign is to restrict financial resources reaching Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The administration hopes that sustained economic pressure will help prevent the need for another round of US military operations.
US officials maintain that the measures have weakened Iran's economy and currency. However, American intelligence assessments indicate that Iran's hard-line leadership remains determined to preserve its hold on power at almost any cost. This suggests that economic restrictions alone may not be sufficient to produce political change, according to two officials familiar with the intelligence.
American officials concluded in recent weeks that alleged Iranian operations targeting serving and former US officials had become more advanced. The assessment was partly informed by intelligence indicating threats against Bessent, according to reports citing three individuals familiar with the matter.
Bessent has been overseeing Washington's economic pressure campaign against Tehran since August, introducing stricter sanctions and measures targeting trade routes. His role has reportedly made him a particular focus of Iranian threats.
Although US authorities believe Iran has limited capacity to conduct large-scale attacks inside the United States and other countries, they consider specific threats against individuals a serious concern. These include an alleged Iranian plan to assassinate President Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.
A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats,” emphasizing that he intends to continue the administration's efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran.
Bessent is among several senior officials in the Trump administration who have moved away from their Washington-area homes to military installations or other protected locations. At least six high-ranking officials took similar precautions last year, including Stephen Miller, who now serves as White House chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, who was attorney general at the time.
The administration has not provided a complete account of the threats directed at senior officials, noting that not all are believed to be connected to Iran.
In Bondi's case, some of the reported threats were associated with an increase in hostile messages she received after US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas and transported him to New York to face federal criminal charges, according to reports.
One of the central objectives of Bessent's economic campaign is to restrict financial resources reaching Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The administration hopes that sustained economic pressure will help prevent the need for another round of US military operations.
US officials maintain that the measures have weakened Iran's economy and currency. However, American intelligence assessments indicate that Iran's hard-line leadership remains determined to preserve its hold on power at almost any cost. This suggests that economic restrictions alone may not be sufficient to produce political change, according to two officials familiar with the intelligence.
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