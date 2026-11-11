12 Rounds Fired at UN Peacekeepers in South Lebanon
(MENAFN) A United Nations peacekeeping patrol was targeted by gunfire near Wadi Jilu in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported.
Roughly a dozen rounds struck toward troops on a routine patrol, the mission said in a statement. Peacekeepers saw a muzzle flash and fired back, and the shooting then ceased, UNIFIL stated. The mission confirmed that no peacekeepers were hurt.
“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law,” UNIFIL said.
The force called on Lebanese authorities to open an investigation without delay, identify those responsible and hold them to account. It also stressed that international law obliges every party to safeguard UN personnel and property at all times.
The shooting comes as concern mounts in Lebanon over a possible security vacuum in the south once UNIFIL’s mandate runs out at the end of 2026. Israeli attacks and a military presence in southern Lebanon persist, and it remains unclear what international security arrangements will replace the mission after it leaves.
In August 2025, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for the last time, through Dec. 31, 2026, with a phased and orderly withdrawal to follow in 2027.
UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. After the 2006 war, its remit grew to cover monitoring the cessation of hostilities, helping the Lebanese army deploy across the south, reporting violations and keeping lines of communication open with both the Lebanese and Israeli sides.
Roughly a dozen rounds struck toward troops on a routine patrol, the mission said in a statement. Peacekeepers saw a muzzle flash and fired back, and the shooting then ceased, UNIFIL stated. The mission confirmed that no peacekeepers were hurt.
“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law,” UNIFIL said.
The force called on Lebanese authorities to open an investigation without delay, identify those responsible and hold them to account. It also stressed that international law obliges every party to safeguard UN personnel and property at all times.
The shooting comes as concern mounts in Lebanon over a possible security vacuum in the south once UNIFIL’s mandate runs out at the end of 2026. Israeli attacks and a military presence in southern Lebanon persist, and it remains unclear what international security arrangements will replace the mission after it leaves.
In August 2025, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for the last time, through Dec. 31, 2026, with a phased and orderly withdrawal to follow in 2027.
UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978. After the 2006 war, its remit grew to cover monitoring the cessation of hostilities, helping the Lebanese army deploy across the south, reporting violations and keeping lines of communication open with both the Lebanese and Israeli sides.
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