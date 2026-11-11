Thune Re-Elected GOP Leader as Democrats Set to Take Senate
(MENAFN) John Thune secured another term atop the Senate Republican Conference on Tuesday, winning a vote of his GOP colleagues. He will lead the party as Senate Minority Leader once Democrats assume control of the chamber in January.
In a statement, he said: “I appreciated the opportunity to have an open, honest and transparent conversation with my colleagues today, and I am honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress.”
Thune vowed to coordinate closely with President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to push forward the party’s legislative priorities.
“We have important work ahead of us, and I look forward to serving alongside my colleagues on behalf of the American people,” he added.
The vote followed a similar move earlier in the day across the Capitol, where House Republicans chose Jim Jordan as their minority leader for the incoming Congress.
In a statement, he said: “I appreciated the opportunity to have an open, honest and transparent conversation with my colleagues today, and I am honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress.”
Thune vowed to coordinate closely with President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to push forward the party’s legislative priorities.
“We have important work ahead of us, and I look forward to serving alongside my colleagues on behalf of the American people,” he added.
The vote followed a similar move earlier in the day across the Capitol, where House Republicans chose Jim Jordan as their minority leader for the incoming Congress.
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