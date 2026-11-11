Iran’s Qalibaf: China Key to Ending “Neither War Nor Peace”
(MENAFN) China can play a major part in ending the war and breaking Iran’s deadlock with the United States, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday.
Writing in an article on the website of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Qalibaf pointed to Beijing’s potential role in regional diplomacy. He serves as Iran’s special representative for China affairs and leads Tehran’s negotiating team in talks with Washington.
“China’s role in ending the war and the situation of ‘neither war nor peace’ is significant,” he said.
Qalibaf said Beijing’s ties with both Iran and the Arab states, together with its diplomatic initiatives, offer a chance to reinforce regional stability and help shape a new regional order.
According to Qalibaf, the supreme leader has given detailed instructions on relations with China, stressing specific priorities rather than general recommendations.
He announced plans for a high-level steering and oversight body to coordinate and monitor cooperation with Beijing. The panel would focus on strategic coordination, priority-setting, faster decision-making and follow-up on major issues that cut across sectors, without taking over the duties of government institutions.
Qalibaf also insisted that cooperation with China must move beyond ceremonial agreements, urging concrete projects under the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries.
His remarks come as efforts continue to end the war between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
Tehran and Washington remain divided over the terms of a lasting settlement, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz.
Writing in an article on the website of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Qalibaf pointed to Beijing’s potential role in regional diplomacy. He serves as Iran’s special representative for China affairs and leads Tehran’s negotiating team in talks with Washington.
“China’s role in ending the war and the situation of ‘neither war nor peace’ is significant,” he said.
Qalibaf said Beijing’s ties with both Iran and the Arab states, together with its diplomatic initiatives, offer a chance to reinforce regional stability and help shape a new regional order.
According to Qalibaf, the supreme leader has given detailed instructions on relations with China, stressing specific priorities rather than general recommendations.
He announced plans for a high-level steering and oversight body to coordinate and monitor cooperation with Beijing. The panel would focus on strategic coordination, priority-setting, faster decision-making and follow-up on major issues that cut across sectors, without taking over the duties of government institutions.
Qalibaf also insisted that cooperation with China must move beyond ceremonial agreements, urging concrete projects under the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries.
His remarks come as efforts continue to end the war between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
Tehran and Washington remain divided over the terms of a lasting settlement, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz.
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