Chery Group Advances Global Manufacturing As LUXEED Pursues Overseas Luxury Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group continues to deepen its global localization footprint. Nearly half of its exported vehicles are now assembled overseas, with a strategic target to raise local overseas production to 70% of total export volumes by 2030. Guided by its localization philosophy-“In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”-Chery's global expansion has entered a systemic new phase, shifting from finished-vehicle exports toward long-term engagement built on supply-chain co-creation and localized operations.

As the flagship bearer of Chery Group's strategy, LUXEED aligns closely with the Group's global rollout. The brand has identified key strategic regions, including Indonesia, the Middle East, and Hong Kong SAR, systematically advancing its localized footprint. Moving beyond conventional export models, LUXEED leverages the Group's mature overseas supply chain and global R&D ecosystem to deliver intelligent luxury mobility solutions for global business leaders and high-net-worth individuals.

Upholding its vision“To be the global leader of premium intelligent driving”, LUXEED champions its value proposition“I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, seamlessly integrating its three values-Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, Ultimate Intelligence-across its full product portfolio.

At its global brand launch on October 21, LUXEED unveiled two flagship models: the luxury flagship MPV LLounge and the high-performance SUV Stormax. The two flagships complement one another with distinct strengths: LLounge delivers a serene private cabin and executive-grade hospitality, perfectly tailored for high-level business engagements and social occasions, while Stormax stands out for its dynamic performance and millisecond-level chassis response. Sharing the brand's top-tier intelligence and luxury standards, both models are engineered to align with local elite user habits and build sustainable, long-term market competitiveness.









As Chery expands its overseas manufacturing footprint and refines its local supply chain systems, the group extends its cutting-edge technology ecosystem across diverse scenarios. MOBO, a home companion robot developed by AiMOGA, represents another landmark achievement by the group in embodied AI research. Moving forward, backed by solid product competence and a local-first operational mindset, LUXEED will chart a new path for China's luxury intelligent vehicle brands-rooting itself in overseas markets and pursuing win-win growth alongside local industrial ecosystems, while bringing an elevated mobility experience that blends oriental aesthetics with a global outlook to users worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact LUXEED International Ms. Wu Yi Email:...