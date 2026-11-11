AB Akola Group Investor Webinar On 3M FY 2026/2027 Results 19 November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, company code: 148030011, registered office: Subaciaus St. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Akola Group will publish its 3-month interim report for the financial year 2026/2027 on 18 November 2026 and invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar on 19 November at 9:00 am Lithuanian time (EET). The webinar will be held in English.

Mažvydas Šileika, the Company's Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments, will present the financial results, discuss the Group's latest developments and answer participants' questions.

Please submit your questions in advance by 18 November 2026 to ....

Webinar registration:



Registered participants will receive a link and instructions for joining the webinar. The webinar will be recorded, and the recording will be published on the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel.

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group

E-mail ...

Mob. +370 619 19 403