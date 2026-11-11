Broadbandswitch.Uk Publishes UK Broadband Social Tariff Checklist As 7 In 10 Eligible Homes Miss £12.50 A Month Deals

Seven in ten eligible UK households are unaware of broadband social tariffs, which start at £12.50 a month with no exit fees and no annual price rise at the biggest providers. Ofcom counts 532,000 households on a tariff, under 9% of those eligible, with

Households on a UK social tariff rose from 147,000 in September 2022 to 532,000 in June 2025, yet that is still under 9% of eligible households and 70% of those eligible are unaware. BroadbandSwitch estimates more than £1 billion a year in savings goe

What £12.50 to £20 a month buys on a UK broadband social tariff in November 2026: Virgin Media Essential £12.50 for 15 Mbps, Community Fibre Essential £12.50 for 35 Mbps, Hyperoptic Fair Fibre £13 for 150 Mbps, BT Home Essentials from £16.50, Sky and NOW

Up to 900,000 entitled pensioner families are not claiming Pension Credit, missing around £2,500 a year each, and a successful claim also unlocks a broadband social tariff from £12.50 a month. Pension Credit take-up was 62% in the year to March 2025, wit

A social tariff has no exit fees and, at BT, Vodafone and NOW, no annual price rise; a cheap full fibre deal can give far more speed for similar money but usually carries an annual rise and an exit fee. With 28% of UK broadband customers out of contract,

Ofcom counts 532,000 UK homes on a broadband social tariff, under 9% of those eligible. BroadbandSwitch estimates over £1 billion a year goes unclaimed.

- Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith CMgr DBA, Founder and Editor, BroadbandSwitchMANCHESTER, ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, WALES & NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- | UK broadband social tariffs, the discounted packages for households that receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit and other means-tested benefits, now number more than 30 and start at £12.50 a month, with no exit fees and no annual price rise at the biggest providers. Yet Ofcom's latest count puts just 532,000 households on one, less than 9% of those eligible, and seven in ten eligible households do not know the tariffs exist. With winter bills arriving, BroadbandSwitch, the independent UK broadband comparison service, has published a free checklist: seven questions that take about ten minutes and could bring a household's broadband down to between £12.50 and £20 a month.BroadbandSwitch estimates that the savings left unclaimed add up to more than £1 billion a year. Ofcom's figures imply an eligible pool of around 6 million households; take away the 532,000 already on a tariff, apply the £200 a year saving Ofcom uses, and the total passes £1 billion, or more than £90 million for every month of the winter (BroadbandSwitch estimate, method in the notes). BroadbandSwitch earns no commission on social tariffs. It lists every one of them because the households who need them most are the ones a comparison service exists to help.Key facts1) In June 2025, 532,000 UK households were on a broadband or mobile social tariff, up 26,000 (5%) in a year but less than 9% of eligible households. Seven in ten eligible households (70%) were unaware of social tariffs in October 2025, against 69% a year earlier (Ofcom, Pricing and consumer engagement report, 26 February 2026).2) The choice has grown from three social tariffs in 2020 to more than 30 by December 2025, priced from £12.50 to £24 a month for broadband and £10 to £12 for mobile (Ofcom, 26 February 2026). Hyperoptic's Fair Fibre, repriced in December 2025, now runs from £13 a month for 150 Mbps to £19 for a gigabit, on 30 days' notice (Hyperoptic, checked 10 November 2026).3) Ofcom puts the saving for an eligible household at around £200 a year; its December 2024 figure was around £220 on average (Ofcom, 12 December 2024; ISPreview, 26 February 2026).4) Around 85% of fixed broadband homes can move to a social tariff, if eligible, "without switching provider or incurring an early termination charge" (Ofcom, 12 December 2024).5) In February 2026 BT, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Sky and TalkTalk signed the Government's Telecoms Consumer Charter, in which "providers commit to ensuring available social tariffs, for those on means tested benefits, are easy to find and signposted to eligible customers in communications, including, for example, in their ECNs, provider websites and app menus, as well as customer service scripts" (GOV, Telecoms Consumer Charter, updated 19 June 2026).6) The eligible pool is large and growing. 7.2 million households, 8.4 million people, were on Universal Credit in May 2026 (DWP, 18 August 2026). Pension Credit take-up was 62% in the year to March 2025, with up to 900,000 entitled pensioner families not claiming and up to £2.4 billion unclaimed, around £2,500 a year each (DWP, 22 October 2026).7) 7% of households with fixed broadband found it hard to afford in October 2025, and in the first half of 2025 around 250,000 fixed broadband customers, about 1%, were disconnected for non-payment (Ofcom, 26 February 2026).8) A Utilities (Social Tariff) Bill, presented by Graham Leadbitter MP, would require energy, broadband and mobile companies to provide social tariffs. Its second reading is scheduled for Friday 27 November 2026, which is also Black Friday (ISPreview, 21 October 2026).What is a broadband social tariff?A broadband social tariff is a cheaper broadband package offered by a provider to a household where the account holder receives a means-tested benefit. The broadband itself is the same broadband: the same network, the same router, the same engineer if one is needed. What changes is the price, the contract and, at the biggest providers, the annual price rise, which does not apply. BT says the Home Essentials price "will not increase from March every year" and customers can "cancel anytime without any early exit fees"; Vodafone's Essentials carry "no in-contract price rises"; Virgin Media's Essential tariffs run on 30-day rolling terms with no set-up cost (provider pages, checked 9 November 2026).Who qualifies for a broadband social tariff?Eligibility rests on the person named on the broadband account receiving Universal Credit, Pension Credit, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance or Income Support. Some providers also accept Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment or Attendance Allowance. The provider checks eligibility with the Department for Work and Pensions, and Ofcom's guidance is that the benefit recipient must be the main person named on the contract. BroadbandSwitch's page on who qualifies for a broadband social tariff in the UK and how to apply sets out each provider's benefit list.How much does a social tariff cost, and how fast is it?As of 10 November 2026 the main tariffs are: Virgin Media Essential Broadband, £12.50 for 15 Mbps; Community Fibre Essential, £12.50 for 35 Mbps in London and open to all; Hyperoptic Fair Fibre, £13 for 150 Mbps in the towns it serves; KCOM Full Fibre Flex, £14.99 for 30 Mbps in Hull and East Yorkshire; G.Network Essential Fibre, £15 for 50 Mbps in London; BT Home Essentials, from £16.50, also open to EE and Plusnet customers; Sky Broadband Basics, £20 for 36 Mbps for existing Sky customers; NOW Broadband Basics, £20 for 36 Mbps for existing NOW members; Virgin Media Essential Plus, £20 for 54 Mbps; and Vodafone Fibre 2 Essentials, £20 for 73 Mbps. TalkTalk remains the only major provider without one (provider pages and Ofcom's social tariff list, 9 and 10 November 2026; ISPreview, 26 February 2026). Every tariff, including more than 20 regional networks, is listed in BroadbandSwitch's UK broadband social tariffs guide for Universal Credit and Pension Credit.Speed is the honest trade-off: 15 Mbps suits a one or two person home that streams and makes video calls, while busy families should look at the 35 Mbps and faster tiers, which still cost £12.50 to £20.The ten-minute checklistOne. Does the person named on the broadband account receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, income-related ESA, income-based JSA or Income Support? If so, the household almost certainly qualifies for at least one tariff. If the claimant is someone else in the home, the first question to the provider is what it needs to move the account into their name.Two. Does the current provider offer one? BT, Sky, NOW, Virgin Media, Vodafone, Hyperoptic, Community Fibre, KCOM and more than 20 smaller networks do. EE and Plusnet customers can move to BT Home Essentials.Three. Ring and ask to move. Around 85% of homes can move to their own provider's social tariff without an early termination charge, the provider runs the eligibility check, and the number, the router and the connection stay as they are.Four. Is the speed enough? BroadbandSwitch's free speed calculator uk/broadband-speed-calculator) works out what a home needs.Five. Compare the open market as well. Around 28% of broadband customers are out of contract and pay £7 to £9 a month more than in-contract customers (Ofcom, 26 February 2026). Entry-level full fibre deals often sit between £20 and £25 a month in the first contract, with an annual rise set out in pounds and pence and an exit fee if the household leaves early. For some homes that is several times the speed for similar money; for others the social tariff's rolling contract and frozen price are worth more. The way to know is to compare broadband and full fibre deals by postcode on BroadbandSwitch and put the two side by side. Full fibre is available to 82% of UK homes (Ofcom, 13 May 2026).Six. Is there a pensioner in the house who has not claimed Pension Credit? Up to 900,000 entitled pensioner families have not, and the average amount missed is around £2,500 a year (DWP, 22 October 2026). A successful claim can be backdated by three months (GOV) and opens the door to a social tariff at the same time, so for a pensioner household the first call is to the Pension Service on 0800 99 1234, and the second is to the broadband provider.Seven. What happens if the benefit stops? The tariff ends with it. BT moves customers to a standard plan with its annual rise; Virgin Media says "the monthly cost will increase to our standard price" (provider pages, checked 9 November 2026). A household coming off benefits should treat that as the moment to compare again rather than drift onto the standard price."Thirty tariffs, prices from £12.50, no exit fees and no annual rise at the biggest names: the product is good and the rules are good," said Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, founder of BroadbandSwitch. "What is missing is the moment when someone tells a family they qualify. We earn nothing when a household moves to a social tariff and we list every one of them anyway, because that family is exactly who a comparison site should be working for. Ten minutes on the phone this week could take £200 off next year's bills, and for a pensioner household the first call should be about Pension Credit, because that opens both doors at once."Why is take-up so low, and what would change it?Ofcom's position is unchanged: "We continue to call on providers to promote their social tariffs" (Ofcom, 26 February 2026). Citizens Advice goes further. "With awareness and uptake still stubbornly low, social tariffs simply aren't working," said Anne Pardoe, its Head of Policy, on 26 February 2026, and the charity wants the government to "bring in a discount voucher for those who need it". The industry points to the Charter. Steve Leighton, chair of the Internet Service Providers Association, said providers were also supporting people struggling with affordability through social tariffs, device donations and digital upskilling, and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said telecoms companies "have now agreed to end unexpected mid-contract price rises and making social tariffs easier to access" (DSIT, 11 February 2026).The Charter was signed in February; Ofcom's next take-up figure is not due until 2027. In the meantime the Utilities (Social Tariff) Bill gets its second reading on 27 November, and BroadbandSwitch's analysis of what it would and would not change is at broadbandswitch/insights/utilities-social-tariff-bill-27-november-2026/. Whatever happens in Parliament, the tariffs that exist today can be claimed today."The best thing about a social tariff is what it does not do," said Adrian James, broadband editor at BroadbandSwitch. "It does not go up in March, it does not tie people in, and it does not need a new provider or a new router. Ring, say the words social tariff, and ask for the eligibility check. Then compare the open market as well, because at some postcodes a full fibre deal for similar money gives several times the speed, and the right answer is whichever one fits the house."What can households do today?A) Check the benefit list. Universal Credit, Pension Credit, income-related ESA, income-based JSA or Income Support in the account holder's name means the household almost certainly qualifies.B) Ring the current provider and ask for its social tariff. There is no early termination charge for moving to it at around 85% of homes.C) Pensioner in the house? Call the Pension Service about Pension Credit first. It unlocks the broadband saving as well.D) Out of contract, or on a 15 Mbps tariff that is too slow? Compare deals at the postcode and look at the total cost over the contract, rises included, next to the social tariff.About BroadbandSwitchBroadbandSwitch is an independent UK broadband comparison service, part of the SearchSwitchSave group. It earns a commission when a customer orders through its comparison, which does not change the price the customer pays, and it earns nothing on social tariffs, which it lists anyway. Deals are listed by monthly cost, lowest first, and commission never decides the order. Its guides and Data Lab reports are written by named authors and carry a public corrections log. Customer line: 0330 122 1223.Notes to editors1. Take-up figures are Ofcom's and refer to June 2025, the most recent published. Ofcom's "less than 9%" implies an eligible pool of at least 5.9 million households; ISPreview's reading of the same report, 8.6%, implies about 6.2 million. The release uses "around 6 million".2. The "more than £1 billion a year" figure is a BroadbandSwitch estimate: around 6 million eligible households less the 532,000 on a tariff, multiplied by Ofcom's £200 a year saving, gives £1.08 billion to £1.13 billion a year, or £90 million to £94 million a month. It is conservative in two respects: it uses the lower of Ofcom's two published savings figures (£200 rather than £220), and the eligible pool has grown since Ofcom's base was set, with 7.2 million households now on Universal Credit. About 3% of the 532,000 are mobile rather than broadband customers.3. Provider prices and terms were checked on provider websites on 9 and 10 November 2026 and can change. Hyperoptic, Community Fibre, KCOM and G.Network tariffs are available only on those networks' own footprints.4. The five images with this release are free to reuse with a credit and a link to broadbandswitch. Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith and Adrian James are available for interview on 0330 122 1223.ReferencesBT. (2026). Home Essentials broadband.Citizens Advice. (2026, February 26). Citizens Advice reacts to Ofcom's Pricing trends for communications services in the UK report.Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. (2026, February 11). End to surprise phone and broadband bill hikes to help with cost of living. GOV.Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. (2026, June 19). Telecoms Consumer Charter. GOV.Department for Work and Pensions. (2026, August 18). Universal Credit statistics, 29 April 2013 to 14 May 2026. GOV.Department for Work and Pensions. (2026). Pension Credit: How to claim. GOV.Department for Work and Pensions. (2026, October 22). Income-related benefits: estimates of take-up, financial year ending 2025. GOV.Hyperoptic. (2026). Fair Fibre Plan: broadband social tariff.Jackson, M. (2026, February 26). Ofcom find 532,000 UK homes taking social broadband and mobile tariffs. ISPreview UK.Jackson, M. (2026, October 21). New Bill seeks mandatory social tariffs across UK energy, broadband, and mobile. ISPreview UK.Ofcom. (2024, December 12). Ultrafast broadband and landline bundles see biggest price drop in 2024.Ofcom. (2026, February 26). Pricing and consumer engagement: Trends in the UK communications sector.Ofcom. (2026, February 26). New Ofcom research reveals how to cut phone and internet bills.Ofcom. (2026, May 13). Connected Nations update: Spring 2026.Ofcom. (2026). Social tariffs: cheaper broadband and phone packages.Virgin Media. (2026). Essential Broadband for low income families.Vodafone. (2026). Essentials broadband.

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