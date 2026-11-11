Petexpert Enters Its Next Chapter, Building On Eight Years Of Innovation

PetExpert co-founders Derek Cummins and Jan Moravec

PetExpert co-founders Jan Moravec and Derek Cummins at the Microsoft Awards.

Co-founders Derek Cummins and Jan Moravec transition from executive roles after pioneering a new approach to pet insurance in Czechia and Slovakia.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PetExpert by Trupanion is entering the next chapter of its development as co-founders Derek Cummins and Jan Moravec prepare to transition from their day-to-day executive roles at the end of 2026, following eight years of innovation in pet insurance across the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Trupanion's international team, which has been working alongside the founders and local PetExpert colleagues, will assume leadership responsibility, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity for veterinary partners and customers.Founded in 2018, PetExpert helped make high-quality veterinary care more accessible through a digital, direct-pay approach that reduces paperwork and allows eligible veterinary costs to be settled directly with clinics. Today, PetExpert collaborates with approximately 85% of veterinary clinics across the Czech Republic and Slovakia.Pet Expert became part of Trupanion in 2022, bringing together businesses with a shared commitment to veterinary partnerships, direct payment and simpler access to care.Derek Cummins said:“When Jan and I started PetExpert, we wanted to challenge the traditional way pet insurance worked and create something genuinely better for veterinarians and pet owners. To see PetExpert grow from a start-up into a market leader, while staying true to that original vision, is something I am incredibly proud of. In Trupanion, we found a company that shares many of the same principles, and I look forward to seeing the trusted legacy of PetExpert continue into its next chapter.”Jan Moravec explained:“From the beginning, we wanted to use technology to make pet insurance simpler and help pet owners access veterinary care without having to pay the full bill upfront. I'm proud of what we've built and grateful to the colleagues and veterinary partners who made it possible. Having worked alongside Trupanion's international team, I'm confident PetExpert is in good hands and look forward to seeing its continued progress.”Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion, said:“Derek and Jan built strong relationships with veterinary teams across the Czech Republic and Slovakia and made direct payment a central part of the PetExpert experience. That is a meaningful contribution, and we thank them for it. Our international team has been working alongside them and our local colleagues will take the business forward together, preserving those relationships and ensuring a seamless transition for our customers and veterinary partners.”Both founders will remain connected to PetExpert through selected community and charitable initiatives.

Sareya Hayes

PetExpert Europe sro

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PetExpert Enters Its Next Chapter, Building on Eight Years of Innovation News Provided By PetExpert Europe sro November 11, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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