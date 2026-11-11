Netverge Completes SOC 2 Type I Examination

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent examination evaluates control design across security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Netverge Services Ltd., the company behind an AI-powered network monitoring and IT operations platform for managed service providers and enterprise IT teams, today announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type I examination.The independent examination was conducted by Securance Pro Assurance PLLC in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. It evaluated Netverge's system description and the suitability of the design of its controls as of September 5, 2026. The auditor signed the report on September 21, 2026.The examination covered controls relevant to all five Trust Services categories: security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy. A SOC 2 Type I report assesses a service organization's system and control design at a specific point in time. It provides information that customers and business partners can consider when evaluating a service provider.“Security and governance are top priorities for us. Thanks to our team's dedication, we've completed our SOC 2 Type I examination. This milestone reinforces our commitment to protecting customer data and earning our customers' trust every day.” - Jim Gurol, co-founder and CEO of Netverge.For managed service providers and enterprise teams evaluating Netverge, the report provides independent information to support vendor due diligence and security reviews. Its conclusions apply to the system, controls and date described in the report, along with applicable responsibilities of customers and other service providers.Netverge brings network monitoring, documentation, event management, ticketing and AI-assisted workflows into a unified platform. Its Vergepoint edge devices collect telemetry from within customer networks, helping teams investigate issues across local infrastructure, internet connections and cloud services.Built from experience in managed services and telecommunications, Netverge is designed to help technical teams work with fewer disconnected tools and more operational context. The platform connects network information with service workflows so engineers can investigate incidents and coordinate responses from a shared environment.Organizations seeking more information about the examination or Netverge's security practices can visit .About NetvergeNetverge is an AI-powered network monitoring and IT operations platform serving managed service providers and enterprise IT teams. Founded by Jim Gurol and Hamed Zolghadri, the company combines network visibility, documentation, ticketing and AI-assisted operations to help teams manage distributed infrastructure. Learn more at .

Abbigail Arriaga

Netverge Services Ltd.

+1 8882638188

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Netverge Completes SOC 2 Type I Examination News Provided By Netverge November 11, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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