ABIS Highlights Precision Molding At PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026

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At Booth 2854, ABIS connects automotive and drone tooling with two-shot molding, engineering review and integrated plastic-part production.

SHENZHEN, GUANG-DONG, CHINA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LTD. is participating in PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026, bringing its mold development and plastic-part manufacturing capabilities to Booth 2854 at Centro Banamex in Mexico City. The exhibition runs from November 10 to 13 and provides an opportunity for manufacturers, product developers and sourcing teams to discuss new tooling projects directly with the company.ABIS's exhibition presentation connects automotive injection molding, double shot injection molding and 2K injection molding with a broader discussion about how plastic components move from design to repeatable production. Visitors can also explore drone injection molds and the requirements for a plastic injection molding service that supports tooling, sampling, molded parts and assembly.The focus is on the decisions behind a successful component: what the part must do, which interfaces matter, how materials behave and what evidence will be needed before production approval. For buyers assessing a new manufacturing partner, those questions provide a more useful starting point than comparing tool prices without an agreed technical scope.From an Exhibition Meeting to a Defined ProjectA productive conversation can begin with a drawing, an existing component or a design challenge. At Booth 2854, visitors are invited to bring the information that explains the intended application, including mating parts, material preferences, expected quantities and the stage of development.A cosmetic cover, a functional connector housing and a component carrying repeated assembly loads may all be injection molded, but their priorities differ. Identifying those differences early helps establish whether the project requires mold-only supply, trial samples or ongoing component production.ABIS's integrated service offering gives buyers a basis for discussing these routes together. The exhibition provides a setting to clarify responsibilities, identify missing information and determine the next engineering review, rather than treating the initial quotation as a complete manufacturing plan.Automotive Injection Molding Starts with the AssemblyAutomotive injection molding is an important part of ABIS's presentation because a vehicle component must fit into a larger system. An attractive sample alone cannot establish whether a housing aligns with its mating parts, whether a clip engages consistently or whether an assembly remains serviceable.For exterior components such as mirror housings and door handle covers, the review may include visible edges, attachment points, surface finish and subsequent painting or coating. For interior components, color, texture, gloss and the location of witness marks may be equally important. These requirements should be identified on drawings or agreed appearance standards.Electric vehicle applications introduce further questions about interfaces and operating conditions. Charging connector shells, charging port housings, cable-management parts and battery-related plastic components require clearly defined material and validation requirements. A plastic housing's role must be assessed within the finished assembly; molding the component does not, by itself, establish electrical, sealing or vehicle-level approval.ABIS's automotive injection molding portfolio provides a starting point for these discussions. Buyers can use the exhibition meeting to distinguish critical dimensions from general tolerances and identify the surfaces that must remain free of unacceptable flash, gate marks or ejection marks. That information allows tooling decisions to follow the component's actual function.A project can also involve several approval owners. The purchasing team may manage the quotation, while product engineering controls the drawing and another facility approves assembly fit. Identifying those roles before tooling begins helps prevent conflicting instructions. For an automotive housing, a small change to an attachment feature should be evaluated against its mating component and the current drawing revision, with the resulting decision communicated to everyone responsible for acceptance.Where Two Materials Can Add ValueThe company's exhibition materials also highlight two-color and two-material applications, including tooling and multicolor handle examples. These provide an accessible way to discuss double shot injection molding: forming two material or color regions through a coordinated molding sequence.The potential value extends beyond appearance. Depending on the design, a second material may provide a different feel, a gripping surface or an integrated functional feature. Combining these requirements within a molded component can reduce certain separate assembly operations, although the overall benefit depends on the part, material combination and production volume.2K injection molding describes two-component molding. In common two-shot applications, the first molded section is positioned for the second material to be added using an appropriate mold and machine arrangement. Rotary, indexing or transfer approaches may be considered according to the geometry and production requirements.The choice should follow the application. A two-color decorative component and a rigid body with a softer contact surface may look similar in a sample display, yet require different engineering decisions. Visitors considering double shot injection molding can discuss the intended purpose of each region before committing to a tooling concept.The Interface Is Part of the DesignA two-material part creates an additional relationship to control: the interface between its molded sections. The materials must be assessed together, and the required connection must be defined. Some designs depend on suitable material bonding, others use mechanical retention, and some require features that move relative to one another.That distinction affects how performance should be evaluated. A clean color boundary does not demonstrate adequate retention, and a component that feels secure immediately after molding may still need application-specific testing. Acceptance criteria should reflect the intended use, exposure and assembly conditions.For a 2K injection molding project, the engineering review should also address how the first section is located during the second shot, where shut-offs occur and which surfaces remain visible. Material selection, tool design and process development need to support the same finished-part requirements.ABIS's exhibition presentation emphasizes alignment, cavity indexing, material interfaces and sustained output. These topics help turn a discussion about two-shot appearance into a review of production feasibility. They also give buyers specific questions to raise when evaluating whether a proposed mold concept matches their equipment and intended manufacturing arrangement.Drone Injection Molds Bring Different PrioritiesDrone injection molds form another part of the conversation at PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026. For drone developers, a plastic enclosure can combine several responsibilities: protecting electronics, locating internal components, providing access for maintenance and contributing to the product's appearance.A housing may need mounting bosses, cable openings, ventilation features and a removable cover within a compact space. These details should be reviewed together with the internal assembly. A change that simplifies one molded feature may affect screw access, camera clearance or the route used to install a wiring harness.Weight is another design consideration, but reducing material everywhere is rarely a complete strategy. Wall thickness, ribs, mounting points and the selected resin grade should be considered against the loads and handling conditions expected in service. The appropriate solution may differ between a small consumer enclosure and a larger industrial platform.ABIS's drone tooling information covers applications such as housings, covers and related plastic components. Visitors exploring drone injection molds are encouraged to share assembly drawings and service requirements as well as exterior CAD. This creates a clearer basis for reviewing tooling access, joining features and sample evaluation.Service access provides a useful example. A removable drone cover must allow the intended battery or electronics assembly to pass through its opening, while its fastening features must be accessible during maintenance. Reviewing the closed enclosure alone can miss those practical requirements. A component-level mold review should therefore be accompanied by an assembly sequence and an explanation of which parts the operator will remove or replace.Material Decisions Connect the ApplicationsAutomotive and drone projects differ in their end uses, yet both benefit from choosing a specific material grade early. Naming a polymer family alone leaves important questions unanswered about processing, dimensional behavior, finish and the requirements of the final component.Reinforcement, additives and color can affect how a material behaves during molding. Gate location, wall thickness and cooling can also influence the result. Simulation can support the assessment of filling and distortion, but its usefulness depends on appropriate inputs and a clear understanding of the geometry being evaluated.For double shot injection molding, both material selections need to be considered as a combination. Procurement substitutions should therefore receive engineering review rather than being treated as equivalent solely because a replacement belongs to the same broad material family.These considerations provide a common thread across the exhibition discussions. Whether the project involves automotive injection molding or a drone housing, the part drawing, material specification and manufacturing approach should describe the same intended product.Timing also influences the discussion. If a product is still changing, the parties should identify which features are stable enough for tooling and which decisions remain open. A clear design-freeze milestone helps establish when an engineering change may affect the agreed cost, sample schedule or delivery date. This is especially relevant when two mating components are being developed by different suppliers.A Plastic Injection Molding Service with a Clear ScopeABIS provides moldmaking, injection molding and assembly services. For customers considering a plastic injection molding service, the practical question is which operations and responsibilities will be included in the proposed supply arrangement.Some buyers need a mold delivered to their own production facility. Others require a supplier to develop the tool, produce trial parts and continue manufacturing accepted components. Additional machining, decoration, insertion or assembly may also form part of the requirement, subject to the agreed project scope.Those routes should be reflected in the quotation. Tooling, sampling, component supply, secondary operations, inspection and packaging should be identifiable, with assumptions recorded clearly. This makes competing proposals easier to compare and reduces the chance that an essential operation is discovered only after an order has been placed.At the exhibition, ABIS's integrated capabilities give visitors an opportunity to discuss the complete sequence. A plastic injection molding service becomes easier to assess when the buyer can see how the proposed tooling work connects to sample approval, production responsibilities and delivery expectations.Quality Begins Before the First SampleQuality discussions should start while the requirements can still influence the tool. Critical dimensions, appearance expectations, assembly checks and agreed test responsibilities belong in the development brief, alongside the CAD data.The sampling plan should explain which material and revision will be used, what will be measured and how the results will be presented. When a tool contains multiple cavities, the parties should also agree how samples will be identified so that results can be linked to their source.For automotive injection molding programs with specific customer approval requirements, the buyer should identify the required documentation at the quotation stage. The same applies to traceability, change notification and any requested production records. Agreement on deliverables is more useful than assuming that a general quality statement covers every customer requirement.ABIS's published company profile states that it has obtained ISO 9001 certification. Buyers can incorporate certificate scope, current documentation and project-specific quality arrangements into their supplier review. The exhibition meeting offers a practical point to define those requests and assign the follow-up information needed for a sourcing decision.Planning for Production and Future ChangesA mold is expected to support production beyond the approval of its first samples. The commercial discussion should therefore include intended output, production location, maintenance responsibilities and the process for handling design changes.For 2K injection molding, equipment compatibility deserves particular attention. The planned production machine and its configuration should be part of the tooling discussion, rather than left until a completed mold is ready for transfer. The same principle applies when the buyer expects the tool to operate at another facility.Future servicing also deserves a place in the review. Buyers can ask about drawings, replaceable components, spare parts and the information needed to maintain the tool. Clear ownership and handover arrangements help purchasing and engineering teams understand what they are acquiring.These discussions connect the exhibition's technical themes with everyday manufacturing decisions. A well-defined plastic injection molding service should make both the initial development stage and the subsequent production relationship understandable to the customer.Meet ABIS at Booth 2854Manufacturers and product developers attending PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026 are invited to visit ABIS at Booth 2854 through November 13. The venue is Centro Banamex, Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, Miguel Hidalgo, 11200 Mexico City, Mexico.Visitors interested in automotive injection molding, double shot injection molding, 2K injection molding or drone tooling can arrange a meeting with Kelly or Mike. A useful project brief includes the latest drawings, the intended material, expected annual demand, sample quantities and any important appearance or assembly requirements.For projects still at an early stage, identifying the unresolved questions can be just as valuable as bringing a finished specification. The next step may be a design review, a material discussion or a more detailed quotation. The objective is to leave the meeting with a defined action and the information needed to move forward.About ABISABIS is a moldmaking and plastic-part manufacturing company with a history dating to its establishment in Shenzhen, China, in 1996. Its published capabilities include mold development, injection molding and product assembly, with post-molding operations such as CNC machining, decoration and ultrasonic welding. At PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026, the company is exhibiting under the name ABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LTD.Media and Exhibition ContactsKellyEmail:...MikeEmail:...Telephone / WhatsApp: +86 13751017242Website: ABIS Mold

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ABIS Highlights Precision Molding at PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026 News Provided By ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 07:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry



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