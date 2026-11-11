Hellas Direct ranks among Europe's top 50 companies for long-term growth in Financial Times' 2027 ranking

Hellas Direct ranks among Europe's top 50 companies for long-term growth in Financial Times' 2027 ranking

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Hellas Direct ranks 49th among 300 European companies, with 47.79% annual revenue growth and an almost 50-fold revenue increase over the past decade.

ATHENS, GREECE, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The digital-first insurer ranks 49th among 300 European companies, recording 47.79% compound annual revenue growth and an almost 50-fold increase in revenues over the past decade.

11 November 2026 – Hellas Direct has been ranked 49th in Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, the Financial Times ranking produced in partnership with Statista, which recognizes 300 European companies for their exceptional revenue growth over the past decade.

Between 2015 and 2025, Hellas Direct achieved a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 47.79%, with revenues increasing from €5.99 million to €297.73 million, according to the ranking. This represents an almost 50-fold increase over ten years.

Now in its third edition, Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions highlights companies that have demonstrated sustained growth over a ten-year period, with particular emphasis on organic revenue expansion.

The recognition marks another milestone in Hellas Direct's growth journey. The company has previously appeared five times in the Financial Times' FT 1000 ranking of Europe's fastest-growing companies, most recently in 2025. Its latest position among Europe's top 50 Long-Term Growth Champions reflects its ability to sustain that growth and continue evolving over a much longer period.

"Being recognized for fast growth once is exciting. Being recognized repeatedly, and now for long-term growth, means something different," said Alexis Pantazis, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Hellas Direct. "It tells us that the model we started building more than a decade ago has been able to keep evolving and scaling. We have entered new markets, launched new products and served more customers, while staying focused on the same idea: using technology and data to make insurance work better for people."

"As we grow, we can offer more to our customers," added Emilios Markou, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Hellas Direct. "Growth has never been an end in itself for us. What matters is using that growth to build better products, make insurance simpler and solve real problems people face in their everyday lives. That is where we see the biggest opportunity for the next chapter of Hellas Direct."

The next chapter: Building beyond insurance

Since launching in 2012, Hellas Direct has grown to serve more than 1.5 million customers across Greece and Romania. With technology and data at the core of its business, the company continues to develop insurance products, digital platforms and services designed to make everyday life simpler, more flexible and more affordable.

Building on its insurance foundations, Hellas Direct is expanding its proposition to address a broader range of customer needs, from how people protect their homes and vehicles to how they manage the costs associated with them.

In Greece, the company is developing a wider ecosystem of mobility and home-related services. Alongside motor insurance, this includes digital marketplaces supporting vehicle buying and financing solutions for everyday car ownership expenses, such as road taxes, tyres and repairs.

In home insurance, Hellas Direct is investing in new digital solutions that simplify how customers choose, purchase and manage their cover, with a focus on making protection easier to understand and better aligned with the needs and value of each property.

In Romania, where motor insurance is at the core of its business, Hellas Direct continues to strengthen its presence through technology-driven products and a focus on making insurance more accessible and flexible.

One example is FlexiPay, a new way of buying car insurance, that allows drivers to purchase a full year of motor insurance while spreading the cost across 12 monthly instalments. Customers with a debit card benefit from 100% approval, without loans or credit checks. With a one-time setup and automated monthly payments, FlexiPay is designed to make the cost of insurance easier to manage.

These initiatives reflect Hellas Direct's broader approach to innovation: identifying practical challenges in customers' everyday lives and developing technology-led solutions to address them.

Across Greece and Romania, the company continues to invest in technology, product development and customer experience, combining its insurance expertise with new capabilities and services.

The latest Financial Times recognition comes as Hellas Direct enters its next stage of development, building on more than a decade of sustained growth while expanding the role it plays in customers' everyday lives.

The Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2027 ranking was published online by the Financial Times on 28 October 2026. The accompanying special report is scheduled for publication on 11 November 2026.

About Hellas Direct

Hellas Direct is a digital-first insurance company using technology and data to make insurance simpler, more affordable and accessible. Launched in 2012, the company serves more than 1.5 million customers across Greece and Romania. Alongside its insurance products, Hellas Direct is developing digital platforms and services that address broader mobility and home-related needs, continuing to invest in technology, product innovation and customer experience across its markets.

ELINA NOMIKOU

HELLAS DIRECT

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