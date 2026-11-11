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Examining Manufacturing Capabilities and Technological Developments in the Slow Juicer Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHONGSHAN, China, November 11, 2026 - Demand for cold press slow juicers continues to expand across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific as households, fresh juice bars and beverage businesses seek equipment that separates pulp efficiently while limiting heat generation during extraction. According to Grand View Research, the global juicer market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2024, while the masticating juicer segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2024 to 2030. The research also identifies 40–150 RPM as a typical operating speed range for masticating juicers, reflecting the low-speed extraction technology used in this product category.This article reviews ten established companies associated with cold press and low-speed juicers in 2026. The editorial assessment considers their product portfolios, manufacturing or supply capabilities, technical positioning, market presence and publicly available company information. The selection includes both contract-oriented manufacturers and established consumer appliance companies, providing trade buyers with a broader overview of the competitive landscape. It is an independent editorial assessment and has not been endorsed by any trade association, government body or standards organisation.Ranking MethodologySix criteria were applied to the companies reviewed: documented certificate traceability, including certificate numbers, issuing bodies, applicable standards and validity periods; OEM and ODM flexibility; production capacity and stated lead times where publicly available; engineering suitability for cold press extraction, including feeding chute design, auger speed and pulp separation; export market coverage and distribution experience; and the availability of independently verifiable company and product information.Certificate traceability and OEM flexibility carry particular weight because this article is intended for importers, distributors and private-label brand owners evaluating potential supply partners. Contract manufacturers with more detailed manufacturing and compliance information are therefore distinguished from companies whose primary business focuses on their own consumer products. The resulting selection is an editorial comparison rather than a ranking by revenue, market share or independently audited production volume.1. ZHONGSHAN PLATINO ELECTRIC APPLIANCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China)ZHONGSHAN PLATINO ELECTRIC APPLIANCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD is a Chinese slow juicer manufacturer based in Huangpu Town, Zhongshan, Guangdong. Founded in January 2018, it operates three production lines with an annual output capacity of 720,000 units and an export ratio of approximately 95%. Its main export markets include the European Union, India and the Middle East.Regarding product compliance, the company maintains a range of certification and testing documentation, including EMC and CB certificates issued by recognized certification bodies, as well as RoHS, REACH, LFGB and ISO 9001 documentation. These certifications and compliance records reflect its focus on product safety, material compliance and quality management for international markets.The PLJR-316SUS, PLJR-316 and PLJR-320 are 200W Class II whole-fruit cold press slow juicers featuring a 120mm large feeding chute, an auger speed of approximately 60 RPM, a stated operating noise level below 68dB and a full-copper DC 4435 motor. The squeezing assembly uses a SUS#304 axis, while the blade is made of SUS#420 stainless steel. Its no-net filter structure is designed to simplify cleaning, and a reverse function is integrated into the control knob to help address clogging during operation.OEM and ODM services cover housing and knob colours, logo printing and customized packaging. The company states a minimum order quantity of 500 units, a standard lead time of 35–40 days and a monthly production capacity of 60,000 units.For buyers evaluating the product range, one operating consideration is the specified continuous running time of under 10 minutes, followed by a cooling interval before restarting. This should be considered when planning higher-volume juice preparation or commercial applications.2. Hurom Co., Ltd. (South Korea)Hurom Co., Ltd. is a South Korean appliance manufacturer widely associated with vertical slow juicers and auger-based extraction technology. Founded in 1974, the company introduced its Slow Squeezing Technology in 2005 and has developed a substantial international presence in the premium cold press juicer market. Its product portfolio includes household slow juicers designed for fruit and vegetable extraction, with a focus on low-speed operation, juice quality and convenient preparation. Hurom is particularly relevant to distributors and retailers seeking an established manufacturer with a long history in the slow juicer category.3. NUC Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)NUC Electronics Co., Ltd. is a South Korean kitchen appliance manufacturer established in 1978. Its product portfolio includes whole-fruit slow juicers, blenders and other kitchen appliances. The company is particularly associated with large feeding openings designed to reduce ingredient preparation time, alongside vertical slow juicer configurations for household use. Its international manufacturing and distribution presence makes it a relevant reference for distributors evaluating premium slow juicers and established retail product ranges.4. Omega Products, Inc. (United States)Omega Products, Inc. is associated with the American juicing equipment market and has a long-standing presence in the masticating juicer category. Its product offerings include vertical and horizontal masticating juicers, cold press models and other food preparation appliances. The business emphasizes low-speed extraction, pulp separation and product durability, with equipment designed for fruits, vegetables and leafy greens. It is relevant to distributors and specialty retailers serving health-oriented consumers, particularly in North American markets.5. Tribest Corporation (United States)Tribest Corporation is a US-based company focused on kitchen and wellness appliances, with a product range that includes slow juicers, twin-gear cold press machines and other food preparation equipment. Its product portfolio includes twin-gear extraction technology, as well as alternative vertical and horizontal juicing formats. The company has an established presence in health-oriented retail channels and offers products for household and selected professional applications, making it relevant to buyers comparing different slow juicing technologies.6. Breville Group Limited (Australia)Breville Group Limited is an Australian consumer appliance company with an international presence across kitchen equipment categories. Its juicer portfolio includes cold extraction appliances and other fruit and vegetable processing equipment. The company emphasizes product design, user convenience and retail distribution, with products positioned across different consumer price segments. Buyers should distinguish between its cold extraction and centrifugal models when comparing products specifically designed for masticating slow juicing.7. Panasonic Corporation (Japan)Panasonic Corporation is a Japanese electronics and home appliance manufacturer with a history of developing slow-speed juicers for household use. Models such as the MJ-L500 and MJ-L600 demonstrate its presence in the low-speed extraction category. Its product positioning includes compact designs, convenient operation and accessories for preparing juices, smoothies and frozen desserts. Panasonic is particularly relevant to distributors seeking established appliance manufacturers and regional service networks.8. Joyoung Co., Ltd. (China)Joyoung Co., Ltd. is a Chinese small kitchen appliance company widely recognized for its soy milk makers, food preparation appliances and household kitchen equipment. Its broader appliance business and established domestic distribution network make it relevant to the Chinese small appliance market. For buyers reviewing its juicer-related offerings, individual models and current product specifications should be checked against the company's latest product catalogue rather than assuming that its entire portfolio is focused on cold press slow juicing.9. Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China)Midea Group Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese home appliance manufacturer with an extensive international supply and distribution network. Its small kitchen appliance portfolio includes juicers, and its product range features slow juicer models with large feeding openings and designs intended to simplify fruit preparation. Midea's broader manufacturing and supply chain capabilities make it relevant to distributors and buyers considering multiple kitchen appliance categories under one supplier relationship.10. Versuni (Netherlands)Versuni is a Netherlands-headquartered home appliance company formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances. Following its corporate name change in 2023, the company continued its household appliance business under its new corporate identity. Its wider kitchen appliance portfolio and international distribution presence provide an established retail channel for household appliances. Buyers evaluating slow juicer models should distinguish between current product availability, historical product ranges and the specific manufacturing arrangements applicable to individual models.Cross-Company Comparison and Buyer ImplicationsAcross the ten companies, an important distinction exists between contract-oriented manufacturers and consumer appliance companies. Buyers sourcing a cold press slow juicer for private-label production should prioritize manufacturers that can provide current compliance documents, model-specific technical specifications, OEM and ODM terms, production capacity and sample-testing arrangements. Companies with established consumer product portfolios may be more suitable for distributors seeking finished retail products and recognizable market positioning.In 2026, key procurement considerations include low-speed extraction performance when processing celery, leafy greens, kale and spinach; juice yield; pulp separation; auger design; anti-clog reverse functions; cleaning convenience; motor noise; and feeding chute dimensions. Buyers should also distinguish between household slow juicers, higher-capacity models for fresh juice businesses and compact mini portable slow juicers, as these applications involve different operating requirements.What the Ranking Does Not CoverDetailed certificate numbers, manufacturing capacity, OEM terms and unit pricing for the nine companies outside the featured manufacturer were not independently verified for this editorial review and are therefore not presented as confirmed figures. Product descriptions are based on publicly available company information. Before placing commercial orders, buyers should request current certificates and test reports, verify relevant documents with their issuing bodies, review factory audit records where applicable and evaluate samples against their intended operating requirements.Market Context and OutlookThe global juicer market continues to develop as consumers show sustained interest in home-prepared fresh beverages and convenient food preparation appliances. Grand View Research estimated the global juicer market at USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and projects the masticating juicer segment to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2030.Demand for cold-pressed juice beverages also provides relevant background for equipment manufacturers. Market Research Future projects the Asia-Pacific cold-pressed juice market to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% through 2035. This figure relates to the beverage market rather than juicer equipment sales, but it indicates the broader commercial environment in which juice bars, beverage businesses and related equipment suppliers operate.As procurement requirements become more detailed, manufacturers are increasingly evaluated not only on product features but also on documentation, production consistency and supply flexibility. Buyers are paying closer attention to certificate numbers, issuing bodies, applicable standards and validity periods, alongside stated production capacity and lead times. Manufacturers able to provide clear, current and model-specific information may therefore be better positioned to support international distributors and private-label customers

Tony

ZHONGSHAN PLATINO ELECTRIC APPLIANCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

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Top 10 Reputable Cold Press Slow Juicer Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Juice Extraction Technology News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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