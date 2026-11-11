St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatologic and cosmetic care.

Brandon T. Beal, MD, Founder & CEO St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD specializes in IHC-assisted Mohs surgery at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Troy, Missouri. He can perform tumor excision and wound reconstruction in a single visit, in the same office, on the same day.

Mohs Surgeon and Practice Founder Recognized Among the Region's Rising Business Leaders for Bringing Advanced Skin Cancer Care Closer to Home

- Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAADTROY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery today announced that its founder, Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40, an annual recognition honoring 40 of the region's emerging business leaders. Dr. Beal and his fellow honorees were celebrated at an evening reception on Thursday, November 5, at Live! Arena in downtown St. Louis.In 2021, Dr. Beal founded his first dermatology practice with a single exam room and a focus on highly specialized, patient-centered care. After returning to the St. Louis region in 2022, he established St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Troy, intentionally building outside the traditional metropolitan healthcare corridor to bring fellowship-trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgery closer to historically underserved patients. Since then, the practice has grown into a 30-person organization with three locations in Missouri and Florida.Earlier this year, Dr. Beal expanded his practice into Chesterfield, Missouri, extending Mohs surgery, laser treatments, and full-service cosmetic dermatology to West St. Louis County patients. He is also the first Mohs surgeon in the greater St. Louis area to perform Mohs surgery for melanoma, a state-of-the-art technique that offers higher cure rates than standard excision. Today, more than half of the practice's patients travel fewer than 10 miles for treatment, giving residents throughout Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles counties access to advanced dermatologic and skin cancer care close to home."Being recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal means a great deal, because this is my home. I grew up here, and everything we've built has been about making sure the people in this region don't have to leave to get exceptional care. This honor also belongs to our team, who show up for our patients every day," said Dr. Brandon T. Beal, MD, FAAD, founder of St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery.A lifelong St. Louis native, Dr. Beal earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in finance, summa cum laude, from Saint Louis University's John Cook School of Business before completing his medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, where he received the Distinction in Research Award.Dr. Beal joins a class of 40 honorees selected by the St. Louis Business Journal for their contributions to the region's business community and their potential to shape its future. Honorees are nominated for their professional achievements, leadership and community impact.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Beal, please visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.About St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic SurgerySt. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of advanced surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology services, with offices in Troy and Chesterfield, Missouri. Founded by Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD, the practice combines innovative treatments with a compassionate, team-centered approach. Services include general dermatology, skin cancer screenings, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, cosmetic mole removal, acne scar treatment, CO2 laser rejuvenation and more. As one of the only practices in St. Louis led by a Mohs surgeon with additional fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, patients benefit from same-day in-office reconstructions and exceptional outcomes. With a commitment to accessibility, the practice offers same-week appointments and personalized care in a welcoming environment. Visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis to learn more. To see before-and-after photos from real patients, visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis/gallery/.About the St. Louis Business Journal 40 Under 40The St. Louis Business Journal's 40 Under 40 recognizes 40 business leaders under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact on the St. Louis region through their professional achievements, leadership, and community involvement. Honorees are selected annually by the St. Louis Business Journal.###

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Dr. Brandon Beal of St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Named to St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 News Provided By 1905 New Media November 11, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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