'Mahabharat' In Saifai Clan? UP Minister Targets Akhilesh Yadav, Alleges Internal Rift In SP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Wednesday took a fresh swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that factionalism within the party was once again intensifying.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Rajbhar, claimed that the SP was witnessing an erosion of its 18 per cent Yadav vote bank in the Purvanchal region and alleged that the political rivalry between the uncle and nephew within the party had resurfaced.

In a post on social media platform X, Rajbhar took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, pointing out that while the SP chief was preparing to visit a temple, signs of rebellion were emerging within his party in the Purvanchal region.

He claimed that a report submitted by an SP leader had indicated that the party was losing its 18 per cent Yadav vote base in Purvanchal. Taking aim at the alleged power struggle within the 'Saifai family', a reference to the Yadav family, the minister remarked that another 'Mahabharat' had erupted within the clan, with the uncle and nephew factions once again at loggerheads.

"While you prepare to visit a temple -- after having committed countless wrongs -- a bugle of rebellion has sounded within the SP in the Purvanchal region. One of your own leaders has submitted an extensive report indicating that the SP's 18 per cent Yadav vote base in Purvanchal is beginning to crumble," Rajbhar alleged.

"Surely, you must have read his letter! It spells out clearly how a 'Mahabharat' has erupted once again among the Saifai clan. The 'nephew-faction' and the 'uncle-faction' have begun clashing, maces in hand," he added.

The SBSP chief further alleged that supporters of Akhilesh Yadav's uncle were actively working against him and trying to strengthen their own political position within the party.

"The uncle's loyalists are not only burning your effigies, but they are also facilitating direct video calls with the 'uncle' himself to negotiate deals with strongmen and wealthy financiers. The word on the ground is: 'The uncle is better than the 'bhaiya (nephew)'," the minister said.

Taking another swipe at the SP chief, Rajbhar alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was detached from the political developments unfolding at the grassroots level and was unaware of the growing dissent within the party.

"You may continue to sit comfortably in the capital, tweeting away in your air-conditioned office, but a full-blown revolt has already taken root in the districts," he said.

Rajbhar also advised Akhilesh Yadav to reach out to his youngest paternal uncle and attempt to resolve their differences, using a sarcastic reference to the traditional gesture of prostrating before elders.

"Take my advice, my friend! Starting this very moment, begin offering your 'dandavat pranam (prostrations)' to your youngest paternal uncle every single morning and evening. Who knows -- perhaps his heart might soften, and he might choose to forgive every insult he has endured," he added.

Warning of further political consequences for the SP, Rajbhar claimed that the internal conflict could lead to rebel candidates contesting elections across constituencies, with financial support and backing from influential individuals.

"Otherwise, the outcome is inevitable: There will be rebel candidates in every constituency, funds will be funnelled to them, deals will be struck with powerful figures via video calls -- and you will be left completely deflated!" Rajbhar said.