National Gallery Of Australia Hands Over Three Ancient Artefacts To Indian Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Nov 11 (IANS) The National Gallery of Australia has handed over three ancient Indian artefacts to the Indian High Commission in Canberra, fulfilling a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during the 3rd Annual Leaders' Summit in July 2026.

The artefacts include a bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a granite idol of Nandi and a basalt sculpture of the six-headed Karthikeya, all of which are being transferred from the National Gallery of Australia in a major boost to India's efforts to restore its cultural heritage.

"Following through on the high-level commitment made by our Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese during the 3rd Annual Leaders' Summit in July 2026, through its sustained efforts, the High Commission of India in Australia has formally taken over and is transferring the three precious Indian artefacts to India - a bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a granite idol of Nandi, and a basalt sculpture of the six-headed Karthikeya, from the National Gallery of Australia," the Indian mission posted on X.

"We appreciate the cooperation extended by the National Gallery of Australia in effecting this transfer. The valuable artefacts will soon be arriving in India, bringing our treasured heritage home!" it added.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Albanese announced that items of cultural significance to India, currently displayed in museums across the Oceania nation, would be returned, while hailing the progress made in repatriating an Australian First Nations ancestor from the Government Museum of Chennai.

He said that India's decision to repatriate the First Nations ancestor reflects the strong cultural relationship and mutual respect between the two countries.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi following their delegation-level talks in Melbourne, Albanese said, "I welcome progress to repatriate the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor held in the Government Museum of Chennai. The ancestor will be voluntarily and unconditionally repatriated by India to their traditional custodians."

"In the spirit of friendship, Australia will voluntarily return several items of cultural significance to India, previously held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales," he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi's decision to repatriate an Australian First Nations ancestor, Albanese said that the initiative would promote healing, justice, and reconciliation while underscoring the deep historical bonds and expanding people-to-people ties between Australia and India.

"Australia and India share a deep history, and we are building strong people-to-people links between our two countries. The repatriation of First Nations ancestor promotes healing, justice, and reconciliation. I commend Prime Minister Modi for the decision to repatriate Australian First Nations ancestors to their Traditional Custodians," said Albanese.