IAF's 'Sarang' Team To Perform Aerial Displays In Vadodara For 11 Squadron's 75Th Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Nov 11 (IANS) The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform a series of aerial displays over Vadodara Airfield from November 12 to 15 as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of 11 Squadron.

The four-day event will give residents, including school students and aviation enthusiasts, an opportunity to witness the precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres of the IAF's specialised helicopter aerobatic team.

Sarang is a five-helicopter military display team that flies the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.

It is among the few teams of its kind globally and is known for its close-formation flying, which requires a high degree of precision, coordination, discipline and skill from its pilots.

The helicopters will demonstrate a range of aerial manoeuvres, highlighting the flying capabilities of the Dhruv as well as the proficiency of the IAF's aircrew.

The team's performances also showcase the progress made by India's indigenous aerospace industry in designing and manufacturing military aircraft.

Established to represent the IAF at major aviation events, Sarang has participated in several prestigious national and international air shows, drawing attention for its synchronised formations and aerobatic performances.

The team flies helicopters painted in vibrant colours inspired by the peacock, from which it derives its name. The bird is also associated with grace and national pride.

The display in Vadodara is expected to hold particular significance for school students, who will have an opportunity to witness military aviation at close quarters.

The performances are intended to encourage interest in aviation, science and technology, while introducing young people to potential career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

For serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Air Force, the event will also mark an occasion to celebrate the service and achievements of the force, particularly as 11 Squadron completes 75 years.

Through the performances, the IAF aims to bring military aviation closer to the public while highlighting its operational capabilities, teamwork and the country's growing indigenous aerospace potential.

The platinum jubilee celebrations of 11 Squadron will thus be marked by four days of aerial displays by one of the Indian Air Force's best-known demonstration teams.