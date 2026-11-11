Netlist CEO Hints Licensing Deal With SK Hynix Is In Works After Q3 Sales Rise 150%: Retail Turns Bullish



Netlist's Q3 net sales rose 149% to $105.1 million.

The company recently settled licensing disputes with Samsung and Micron. Retail sentiment for NLST flipped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish.'

Netlist (NLST) on Tuesday hinted at efforts to strike memory technology licensing deals with SK Hynix (SKHY) and other memory suppliers, boosting retail sentiment for the over-the-counter stock on Stocktwits.

The disclosure came alongside third-quarter results showing sharp growth across top and bottom lines.

“So we have Hynix and Micron and there is the third largest -- they are the 1 and 3 largest manufacturers of memory, Samsung and Micron, sorry. And then you have Hynix. So I think we can deduce what the next logical license would be,” Netlist CEO C.K. Hong said on the analyst call.

“There are other significant suppliers of memory that are not in the major 3. And we will continue to pursue other significant parties outside of the 3 major memory suppliers,” he added.

Netlist designs and sells specialized memory modules and storage products used in servers and data centers. It also owns patents on memory technology and licenses them to semiconductor companies.

The company's stock trades on QTCBQ, a market tier run by OTC Markets Group for smaller companies whose shares trade over the counter and do not trade outside market hours.

Netlist's Q3 Recap

Netlist said on Tuesday that its third-quarter net sales rose 149% to $105.1 million and included initial license fees from Samsung.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $85.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased to report our third consecutive quarter of significant year-over-year revenue growth and improved profitability led by both product sales and the recognition of license revenue under our Samsung agreement," Hong said in the press statement.

Netlist Settles Patent Disputes

Netlist recently settled patent litigations. In August, the company and Samsung settled and signed a new five-year cross-license, with Samsung agreeing to pay $239 million upfront plus quarterly payments of up to $32.9 million gross.

Netlist had a patent suit with Micron, which began in 2021. In one case, a 2024 jury awarded Netlist $445 million. The companies settled all pending disputes in October 2026, and Micron received a five-year license and agreed to pay $30 million quarterly through Q3 2031, totaling $600 million.

Retail View On NLST

NLST was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment for the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day.

“What I'm picking up from this CC with regard to Chuck's attitude to litigation is very much in line with what Netlist had in their presentation regarding 'entering a new chapter'-also aligns with an inevitable NASDAQ uplisting-that the focus is now strictly on fundamentals for execution and growth,” a trader said.

Year-to-date, NLST stock is up 615%.

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