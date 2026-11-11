Delhi Court Sentences 63-Year-Old Man To 20 Years For Minor Assault

Delhi Court Verdict in Minor Assault Case

A 63-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Delhi court for repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, resulting in her pregnancy, with a DNA test confirming that he was the biological father of the foetus, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The accused was convicted by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Prabh Deep Kaur at Patiala House Courts in a case registered at a police station in southwest Delhi.

Case Details and Investigation

According to Delhi Police, the case came to light on February 6, 2025, when information was received about a minor girl being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a pregnant condition. During the investigation, the victim disclosed that the accused, who lived in the same building, had repeatedly sexually assaulted her by threatening her. He allegedly continued the sexual assault even after shifting to a new residence, resulting in her pregnancy.

Evidence and Conviction

Following the victim's statement, an FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested after the police collected sufficient evidence. A forensic examination confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the foetus, corroborating the victim's statement and strengthening the prosecution's case. The chargesheet was filed before the court on April 1, 2025. The court convicted the accused on September 18, 2026, while the order on sentence was pronounced on October 31, 2026.

The court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 64(2)(m) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and six months of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 351 of the BNS. All sentences will run concurrently. The total fine imposed is Rs 1.10 lakh. The prosecution was presented by Additional Public Prosecutor Ajay Agarwal. Delhi Police said the conviction was the result of coordinated efforts by the investigating team and the Prosecution Branch.

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