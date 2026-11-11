Karnataka BJP Protests Against State Government Over Recent Price Hikes

BJP Stages Protest Against Price Hikes

The Karnataka BJP staged a protest against the Congress-led state government on Wednesday over recent price hikes.

Senior party leaders, including R Ashoka, joined the protest as leaders and party workers gathered at the site to raise slogans against state policies. This agitation comes in the wake of the state government increasing milk prices by up to ₹8 per litre, alongside upward revisions in bus fares and transport costs across Karnataka.

Criticism of Government Policies

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the demonstration, accusing the administration of severely burdening citizens with soaring costs and increased taxation Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the Congress government have been increasing the prices for all commodities and services ever since it came to power, claiming that more than ₹1 lakh crore in new taxes has been levied on the people of Karnataka. "From day one, they are increasing the price of all commodities, of all services, including land revenue. And it has gone to the sky high. The other day they increased rent. They increased water. They increased flour. They increased diesel. They have increased alcohol. They have increased all the taxes. So, almost more than one lakh crore in new tax has been levied on the people of Karnataka. And other than this, they have taken a four lakh cr loan in the last three years. So it's a heavy burden on the people of Karnataka. That's why BJP has been protesting all along. And today they are making a protest against all the price rises done by the state government. This is an anti-people government and anti-development government," he said.

Former CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also criticised the price hikes as he participated in the protest, emphasising the suffering of the general public. "It's very difficult for the common man that one cup of tea. They are raising it by about 10-12 rupees. The common man suffered lot. Not only milk, even bus charges also they have raised and bus luggage also they have raised. So it shows that this government not all bothered about the common man. So that's why we are seeing dharna today. We are protesting. I will demand Chief Minister to withdraw all this unnecessary rise of price price rise," he said.

Drought Relief Controversy

Bommai also targeted Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement on drought relief from the Centre's grant. Bommai said the state must open its treasury if it wants to save farmers from drought. "I, as a Chief Minister, within one month of flood, I gave 1,700 crores as relief to the farmers, not waiting for the Centre. Then the Centre paid it later. That is the normal thing. It is not something great," he said.

He alleged that the money being released is not reaching farmers. "They say that 2500 is going to be given. That's pity money. And that pity money is also not reaching the farmers. This is a great shame on the government of Karnataka that they are treating people like animals," he said. (ANI)

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