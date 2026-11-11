SC Delhi's Lalrinliana Hnamte Earns India Call-Up For NZ Friendlies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Sporting Club Delhi's Lalrinliana Hnamte has been called up to the Indian senior men's national team for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand, scheduled for November 12 and 15.

The midfielder's selection marks a significant milestone, earning him a place in the 23-member squad announced by head coach Khalid Jamil for the two-match series. India will take on New Zealand at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on November 12, then face the hosts again in the second friendly at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on November 15.

Hnamte's inclusion also marks a major milestone for Sporting Club Delhi, underscoring the club's commitment to providing emerging Indian footballers with a platform to showcase their talent and reach the highest levels of the game.

Sharing his thoughts on the selection, Hnamte said,“It is a proud moment for me to earn another call-up to the senior national team. Having previously represented India at the U-23 level, this is another important step in my journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity. My time at Sporting Club Delhi has played an important role in my development, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

For Sporting Club Delhi, Hnamte's call-up marks an encouraging step toward its broader vision of building a competitive football ecosystem in the capital, one that not only competes at the highest level but also contributes meaningfully to the growth and development of Indian football talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruv Sood, CEO, SC Delhi, said,“At Sporting Club Delhi, we believe that our role goes beyond simply competing in the ISL. We want to be a club that contributes to the larger Indian football ecosystem by giving talented players the opportunity, exposure and environment to take the next step in their careers. Hnamte's selection for the national team is a proud moment for everyone associated with the club and reinforces what we are working towards. We hope to see many more players from our setup earn opportunities to represent the country.”