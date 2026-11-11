'I'd Like Head At No.5, Push Smith Up To No. 3: Hussey Calls For Australia's Batting Shake-Up

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Australia consultant Mike Hussey has called for Travis Head to move back to the middle order and push Smith to No.3, while also stating that Alex Carey is best placed at No. 7 in Tests ahead of the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Labuschagne was dropped from the Test team for the second time in the space of 17 months when selection chair George Bailey confirmed that the incumbent No. 3 will not hold his place for Australia's series opener against New Zealand, starting December 9 in Perth.

Smith's return to the side will likely be the first piece of the puzzle after he missed the decider in Cape Town with a neck injury, as the selectors pick the Test squad to take on New Zealand at the end of the next round of the Sheffield Shield.

While selectors will weigh up whether Cooper Connolly holds his spot, Hussey wants Smith to bat No. 3, allowing Cameron Green to remain No.4.

"I am not sure what the selectors will do. For me, I would like Travis Head to move back down to No.5, push Steve Smith up to three, Cameron Green at four, have Josh Inglis at six, and Alex Carey at seven.

"That's the way I'd personally go, I feel like that's a really strong middle order in particular. Now there's going to be some questions over that. We've been told Steve Smith would prefer not to bat at No.3. But (if) it was up to me, that order looks good to me, and I think it's an opportunity for an opener to come in," Hussey said at Kayo's summer of cricket launch in Sydney, as quoted by com.

Meanwhile, Hussey said he preferred Carey at No. 7 after a move to No. 6 last summer. "He bats so well with the tail, it's not an easy role... And you are quite often contending with the second-new ball. He can do that. Plus, it gives you a little extra respite if he's been out keeping for a long period of time," he added.

Labuschagne has opened up about his Test omission for the second time in over a year and said he has no doubt he will be back in the national Test team, adding that his "path back to the Australian team will work itself out."

Hussey said Labuschagne's international career is not over, and he will definitely return to the national setup.

“I think he can definitely get back, but I don't think necessarily it will be in the short term,” he said.“He just has to get back to playing for Queensland, enjoying his cricket, and finding his best mental state when he's playing his best cricket."

“Maybe there's a little technical adjustment he might find as well, but it is more mentally about freeing up his mind and playing clearly and freely and playing the way we know Marnus can play. At his best, he is a world-class performer. A break will do him some good to refresh.”