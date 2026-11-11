Hegseth, Poland Sign Defense Pledge Amid Patriot Missile Push
(MENAFN) Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, hosted Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at the Pentagon on Tuesday, as the two allies moved to deepen military and industrial ties.
The pair “signed a Statement of Intent on strengthening of defense industry cooperation that will continue this robust defense partnership,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement.
Hegseth praised Warsaw’s leading role in NATO as Europe takes on primary responsibility for its own conventional defense, Parnell said.
Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed to Poland’s rising defense budget and growing collaboration with American defense manufacturers, the statement said. He cited Poland’s plan to host a new Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Maintenance Facility and the expansion of production lines.
The meeting followed an announcement last month in which the Pentagon said Washington had chosen Poland as the site of a new European maintenance hub for PAC-3 missile systems. The move is intended to bolster NATO’s air and missile defenses and sharpen military readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank.
The war in Ukraine was also on the agenda. Hegseth reaffirmed the US commitment to securing a durable peace, Parnell added.
The pair “signed a Statement of Intent on strengthening of defense industry cooperation that will continue this robust defense partnership,” the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement.
Hegseth praised Warsaw’s leading role in NATO as Europe takes on primary responsibility for its own conventional defense, Parnell said.
Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed to Poland’s rising defense budget and growing collaboration with American defense manufacturers, the statement said. He cited Poland’s plan to host a new Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Maintenance Facility and the expansion of production lines.
The meeting followed an announcement last month in which the Pentagon said Washington had chosen Poland as the site of a new European maintenance hub for PAC-3 missile systems. The move is intended to bolster NATO’s air and missile defenses and sharpen military readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank.
The war in Ukraine was also on the agenda. Hegseth reaffirmed the US commitment to securing a durable peace, Parnell added.
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