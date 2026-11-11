Germany Slams Door on Chinese Drones, Vehicles at Army Bases
(MENAFN) Germany’s armed forces have barred commercially available Chinese-made drones and vehicles from their barracks and training grounds over security concerns, a German news magazine reported Tuesday.
The magazine said an order went out across the entire Bundeswehr in recent weeks, requiring troops to immediately stop using off-the-shelf drones previously bought from leading Chinese manufacturers, including DJI.
The worry is that the devices could pass sensitive information to Chinese intelligence services, including details of military exercises, imagery of barracks and training grounds, and even data on German weapons systems.
The Defense Ministry confirmed the measure. A spokesperson said the Bundeswehr will stop using Chinese-made models and replace existing systems with products from Germany or other European countries. The small Chinese drones the force acquired are being pulled from service as fast as possible.
The ministry refused to say how many Chinese drones the Bundeswehr has bought for training since 2024, citing “military security” concerns. A spokesperson did confirm, however, that local commanders in recent years have been able to buy “commercially available, off-the-shelf systems” with minimal bureaucratic hurdles.
Under its 2024 “drone strategy,” the Bundeswehr drew up a “white list” of approved models that could be bought at hardware and electronics stores, several of them made by DJI.
Insiders estimate commanders nationwide have bought several thousand such drones, among them DJI models such as the Matrice M30T, which Chinese security forces also use. Many other DJI models are believed to have been purchased as well. No central system tracked which units bought which drones, leaving the Bundeswehr with no option but a blanket ban.
The question of whether Chinese drones are a security risk in training and exercises has sparked fierce debate within the military over recent months. The Defense Ministry first argued that strict protocols governed their use in barracks and on training grounds. It also claimed they were used only in areas “where no security-sensitive information is involved.”
The military, for example, used the Chinese systems in introductory courses for would-be drone pilots, and in some cases flew DJI drones as practice targets for counter-drone defenses.
Insiders raised the alarm about the security risk as far back as the creation of the white list. Intelligence findings indicate that all Chinese drone makers work closely with Chinese authorities, and analysts from Western intelligence services suspect the drones carry specialized technology that can send data and imagery straight to China’s security apparatus. Even drones bought informally and in small numbers could therefore relay sensitive information about the Bundeswehr and its capabilities.
Whether Chinese drones have already been used to collect sensitive data is unknown. One insider, who has repeatedly objected over the past few months to the Bundeswehr’s use of DJI drones, says there are already concrete signs of espionage. Specifically, the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) is said to have found forensic evidence of data “exfiltration” while examining drones the Bundeswehr had used.
Chinese cars also restricted
The drone ban is not the only step against possible Chinese espionage. The magazine reported that the Bundeswehr, citing acute security concerns, has also placed extensive restrictions on Chinese-made vehicles entering military barracks and other facilities. Lists circulating in the ranks name models from manufacturers such as BYD, Geely and NIO that can no longer enter secure zones. Soldiers who own such vehicles must now park outside and walk in.
The rationale is the fear that the many sensors and cameras in Chinese vehicles could record sensitive data and send it to Chinese security agencies.
The Norwegian Armed Forces recently found that Chinese-made rental cars had been making such recordings during an exercise, capturing, for instance, security checks at the entrance to a military camp. The incident took place during the “Hovedstad” homeland defense exercise, which involved 5,000 soldiers between Sept. 14 and 18.
The magazine said an order went out across the entire Bundeswehr in recent weeks, requiring troops to immediately stop using off-the-shelf drones previously bought from leading Chinese manufacturers, including DJI.
The worry is that the devices could pass sensitive information to Chinese intelligence services, including details of military exercises, imagery of barracks and training grounds, and even data on German weapons systems.
The Defense Ministry confirmed the measure. A spokesperson said the Bundeswehr will stop using Chinese-made models and replace existing systems with products from Germany or other European countries. The small Chinese drones the force acquired are being pulled from service as fast as possible.
The ministry refused to say how many Chinese drones the Bundeswehr has bought for training since 2024, citing “military security” concerns. A spokesperson did confirm, however, that local commanders in recent years have been able to buy “commercially available, off-the-shelf systems” with minimal bureaucratic hurdles.
Under its 2024 “drone strategy,” the Bundeswehr drew up a “white list” of approved models that could be bought at hardware and electronics stores, several of them made by DJI.
Insiders estimate commanders nationwide have bought several thousand such drones, among them DJI models such as the Matrice M30T, which Chinese security forces also use. Many other DJI models are believed to have been purchased as well. No central system tracked which units bought which drones, leaving the Bundeswehr with no option but a blanket ban.
The question of whether Chinese drones are a security risk in training and exercises has sparked fierce debate within the military over recent months. The Defense Ministry first argued that strict protocols governed their use in barracks and on training grounds. It also claimed they were used only in areas “where no security-sensitive information is involved.”
The military, for example, used the Chinese systems in introductory courses for would-be drone pilots, and in some cases flew DJI drones as practice targets for counter-drone defenses.
Insiders raised the alarm about the security risk as far back as the creation of the white list. Intelligence findings indicate that all Chinese drone makers work closely with Chinese authorities, and analysts from Western intelligence services suspect the drones carry specialized technology that can send data and imagery straight to China’s security apparatus. Even drones bought informally and in small numbers could therefore relay sensitive information about the Bundeswehr and its capabilities.
Whether Chinese drones have already been used to collect sensitive data is unknown. One insider, who has repeatedly objected over the past few months to the Bundeswehr’s use of DJI drones, says there are already concrete signs of espionage. Specifically, the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) is said to have found forensic evidence of data “exfiltration” while examining drones the Bundeswehr had used.
Chinese cars also restricted
The drone ban is not the only step against possible Chinese espionage. The magazine reported that the Bundeswehr, citing acute security concerns, has also placed extensive restrictions on Chinese-made vehicles entering military barracks and other facilities. Lists circulating in the ranks name models from manufacturers such as BYD, Geely and NIO that can no longer enter secure zones. Soldiers who own such vehicles must now park outside and walk in.
The rationale is the fear that the many sensors and cameras in Chinese vehicles could record sensitive data and send it to Chinese security agencies.
The Norwegian Armed Forces recently found that Chinese-made rental cars had been making such recordings during an exercise, capturing, for instance, security checks at the entrance to a military camp. The incident took place during the “Hovedstad” homeland defense exercise, which involved 5,000 soldiers between Sept. 14 and 18.
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